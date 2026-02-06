Home / Art / Painting

New Takashi Murakami Exhibit Traces Shared Art History Between Europe and Japan

By Eva Baron on February 6, 2026
Takashi Murakami, “Katsushika Hokusai’s ‘Peonies and Butterflies‘ - SUPERFLAT,” 2025-2026. Acrylic and gold leaf on canvas mounted on aluminum frame.

Takashi Murakami, “Katsushika Hokusai’s ‘Peonies and Butterflies’ – SUPERFLAT,” 2025-2026. Acrylic and gold leaf on canvas mounted on aluminum frame. (©︎2025-2026 Takashi Murakami/Kaikai Kiki Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. Courtesy Perrotin)

For Takashi Murakami, visiting Claude Monet’s house and gardens in Giverny wasn’t simply a walk in the park. It was also an artistic exercise, prompting him to meditate upon Japan’s art historical relationship with Europe—and vice versa. These reflections are at the heart of Hark Back to Ukiyo-e, the artist’s newest solo exhibition at Perrotin in Los Angeles.

Across a suite of 24 paintings, Murakami revisits Japanese ukiyo-e prints and how they influenced European Impressionism throughout the late 19th and early 20th centuries. It was around this period that Japan had finally opened itself up after more than 200 years of self-isolation, resulting in increased trade and international exchange with the rest of the world. Suddenly, European artists had unprecedented access to Japanese art objects, including the ukiyo-e prints that would come to inspire the japonisme movement. Alongside Edgar Degas and Toulouse-Lautrec, Monet was one of Europe’s earliest admirers of ukiyo-e, Japanese art, and, as Murakami highlights, bijinga.

Part of the ukiyo-e genre, bijinga focused on women—notably courtesans, geishas, and iconic attendants of Edo teahouses—and presented them as “alluring figures,” according to Perrotin. For Impressionist artists like Monet, these bijinga works had much to offer: they incorporated novel compositions, exotic costumes, and erotic qualities, a lot of which surfaces throughout Monet’s own canvases. Murakami muses upon this cultural conversation in Hark Back to Ukiyo-e, which reimagines monumental bijinga paintings in tandem with Impressionist masterpieces.

One section, for instance, showcases Murakami’s own copy of Monet’s 1875 portrait of his first wife, Camille, titled Woman with a Parasol. Murakami’s interpretation doesn’t stray far from Monet’s, but he pairs it with 12 enlarged versions of ukiyo-e prints by Kikukawa Eizan and his teacher, Utamaro. Taken together, these works trace an art historical trajectory, revealing how Monet lifted elements of ukiyo-e like sensual outlines, parasols viewed from below, windswept skirts, and cherry blossoms.

“As Murakami has pointed out, copying has a long history in Japan,” the gallery writes of the exhibition. “By revisiting key works from the past, he is hoping to learn from his predecessors, in the process clarifying for himself the chain of relationships from ukiyo-e to modern abstraction.”

Another section is a bit more familiar for Murakami fans, featuring his signature superflat aesthetics. This time, though, the artist complements his “kawaii,” illustrative characters with Monet’s Impressionism. The juxtaposition between both stylistic voices suggests a sort of continuity, underscoring that cultural exchange still exists within contemporary art.

This isn’t the first time that Murakami has played with art history. In 2024, he staged Japanese Art History à la Takashi Murakami at Gagosian’s London gallery, with paintings remixing ancient Japanese art. The exhibition challenged the sanctity of national art by infusing them with pop cultural references, ranging from the artist’s Mr. DOB mascot to his graphic, anime-inspired color palettes. As with Hark Back to Ukiyo-e, the show also considered how European and Japanese aesthetics have mutually impacted one another, especially following the Edo Period (1603-1868).

Hark Back to Ukiyo-e: Tracing Superflat to Japonisme’s Genesis will be on view at Perrotin Los Angeles from February 14 through March 14, 2026.

In his newest solo exhibition, Hark Back to Ukiyo-e, Takashi Murakami explores how Japanese art influenced European Impressionism—and vice versa.

Takashi Murakami, “Claude Monet’s ‘Woman with a Parasol - Madame Monet and Her Son’ A Spacetime of Awareness - SUPERFLAT,“ 2025-2026. Acrylic on canvas, mounted on aluminum frame.

Takashi Murakami, “Claude Monet’s ‘Woman with a Parasol – Madame Monet and Her Son’ A Spacetime of Awareness – SUPERFLAT,” 2025-2026. Acrylic on canvas, mounted on aluminum frame. (©︎2025-2026 Takashi Murakami/Kaikai Kiki Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. Courtesy Perrotin)

Takashi Murakami, “Flower-Chang on the Hill,” 2025-2026. Acrylic on canvas mounted on aluminum frame.

Takashi Murakami, “Flower-Chang on the Hill,” 2025-2026. Acrylic on canvas mounted on aluminum frame. (©︎2025-2026 Takashi Murakami/Kaikai Kiki Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. Courtesy Perrotin)

Takashi Murakami, “Kitagawa Utamaro’s ‘Parody of an Imperial Carriage Scene’ Cherry Blossoms Dancing in the Air - SUPERFLAT,“ 2025-2026. Acrylic, gold leaf, and platinum leaf on canvas mounted on aluminum frame.

Takashi Murakami, “Kitagawa Utamaro’s ‘Parody of an Imperial Carriage Scene’ Cherry Blossoms Dancing in the Air – SUPERFLAT,” 2025-2026. Acrylic, gold leaf, and platinum leaf on canvas mounted on aluminum frame. (©︎2025-2026 Takashi Murakami/Kaikai Kiki Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. Courtesy Perrotin)

Exhibition Information:
Takashi Murakami
Hark Back to Ukiyo-e: Tracing Superflat to Japonisme’s Genesis
February 14–March 14, 2026
Perrotin Los Angeles
5036 W Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90019

Perrotin Gallery: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Perrotin Gallery.

Related Articles:

Takashi Murakami Reinvents Japanese Art History in Upcoming Gagosian Exhibition

Takashi Murakami and Louis Vuitton Unveil Stunning New Collection at Art Basel Paris

Takashi Murakami’s Vibrant Art Adds Visual Joy to Phone Cases in New CASETiFY Collab

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Queens–based Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer, having written content for Elle Decor, Publishers Weekly, Louis Vuitton, Maison Margiela, and more. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys beading jewelry, replaying old video games, and doing the daily crossword.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Long-Lost Robert Burns Portrait Has Reemerged After 200 Years
Indigenous Artist’s “History Paintings” Capture Perspectives of Marginalized People Instead of Colonizers
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter’s Paintings Are Heading To Auction
Exhibition Meditates Upon How Women and Nature Converge Through Painting and Sculpture
14-Year-Old Art Prodigy To Open First Solo Exhibition This Spring
RIP Cecilia Giménez: Woman Who Attempted To Restore ‘Ecce Homo’ Fresco Dies at 94

More on My Modern Met

Artist Views Her Abstract Paintings as “Living Organisms” Where Aesthetics and Impulse Collide
Introspective Paintings Explore Emotion Through Strange, Otherworldly Landscapes
After Missing for 400 Years, Long-Lost Baroque Masterpiece Sells for $2.7 Million
New Exhibition Celebrates the Joy, Beauty, and Necessity of Dancehalls
Ethereal Manga-Inspired Paintings Hold Dear Our Connection to the Spirit World
Dublin’s Monumental Picasso Exhibition Showcases 60 of the Artist’s Masterpieces

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.