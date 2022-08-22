Home / Art / Sculpture

Playful Balloon Sculptures Inflated Within Wire Forms Mimic Ancient Venus Figurines

By Sara Barnes on August 22, 2022
Balloon Sculptures by Reddish Studio Inspired by Venus Sculptures

The ancient Venus figurines are sculptures with origins dating back 30,000 years. Depicting female forms, their exact meaning and purpose are still unknown; but they are nonetheless iconic in their stature and have inspired artists for centuries. Designers Naama Steinbock and Idan Friedman of Reddish Studio are some of the latest creatives to craft work inspired by the sculptures’ plump bodies and distended bellies.

Its series is called Venus of Jaffa (the designers are based in Tel Aviv-Jaffa) and it offers a playful take on the prehistoric figures. “This project is meant to spark curiosity while referencing both the archeological finds and the way they take part in our current culture with their bespoke museum displays,” Reddish Studio tells My Modern Met. The sculptures are made of earthenware-colored balloons that are shaped using copper metal frames that create a natural curve within the form—not unlike the original sculptures that inspired them.

But unlike the enigmatic Venus figurines of the past, Reddish Studio has opted for ephemerality. “While the archeological Venus statuettes have survived tens of thousands of years,” Steinbock and Friedman note, “the new addition to their dynasty is only ephemeral and has the lifespan of a party decoration.”

Reddish Studio has created clever balloon sculptures inspired by ancient Venus sculptures.

Balloon Sculptures by Reddish Studio Inspired by Venus Sculptures

The forms are made by blowing the balloons into copper wire frames.

Balloon Sculptures by Reddish Studio Inspired by Venus SculpturesBalloon Sculptures by Reddish Studio Inspired by Venus Sculptures

The results mimic the plump bodies of the original figurines.

Balloon Sculptures by Reddish Studio Inspired by Venus SculpturesBalloon Sculptures by Reddish Studio Inspired by Venus Sculptures

Reddish Studio: Website 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Reddish Studio.

Related Articles:

18 of the Most Famous Sculptures You Need to Know

This Artist Twists Colorful Balloons into All Kinds of Exotic Creatures

Playful Coffee Table Creates the Illusion That It’s Held up by Balloons

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Ai Weiwei Unveils Thought-Provoking Cage Installation Commenting on Refugees in Europe
Hypnotic Ceramic Sculptures Juggle Soothing Circles in Nested Shells
Tiny Octopus Sculptures Transform Tea Sets Into Fantastical Settings Under the Sea
Artist Connects With Family History by Building Cardboard Sculptures That Look Like Wood
Red Statues of Putin Riding a Tank Pop Up in Parks Around the World
Paper Sculptures of Dainty Teacups Made From Old Book Pages

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Contemplative Sculptures Capture the Essence of Creatures in the Animal Kingdom
Artist Reimagines Classical Art and Architecture as Plush Textile Sculptures
Spiral Staircase Springs Apart in Surreal Architectural Sculpture
Artist Shares How He Sculpts Realistic Clay Figurines of Celebrities and Pop Culture Icons
Angels Emerge From the Walls in Amazing Life-Sized Relief Sculptures
Vintage Typewriters Are Taken Apart and Reassembled Into Movable Bird Sculptures

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]