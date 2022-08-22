Playful Balloon Sculptures Inflated Within Wire Forms Mimic Ancient Venus Figurines

The ancient Venus figurines are sculptures with origins dating back 30,000 years. Depicting female forms, their exact meaning and purpose are still unknown; but they are nonetheless iconic in their stature and have inspired artists for centuries. Designers Naama Steinbock and Idan Friedman of Reddish Studio are some of the latest creatives to craft work inspired by the sculptures’ plump bodies and distended bellies.

Its series is called Venus of Jaffa (the designers are based in Tel Aviv-Jaffa) and it offers a playful take on the prehistoric figures. “This project is meant to spark curiosity while referencing both the archeological finds and the way they take part in our current culture with their bespoke museum displays,” Reddish Studio tells My Modern Met. The sculptures are made of earthenware-colored balloons that are shaped using copper metal frames that create a natural curve within the form—not unlike the original sculptures that inspired them.

But unlike the enigmatic Venus figurines of the past, Reddish Studio has opted for ephemerality. “While the archeological Venus statuettes have survived tens of thousands of years,” Steinbock and Friedman note, “the new addition to their dynasty is only ephemeral and has the lifespan of a party decoration.”

Reddish Studio has created clever balloon sculptures inspired by ancient Venus sculptures.

The forms are made by blowing the balloons into copper wire frames.

The results mimic the plump bodies of the original figurines.

