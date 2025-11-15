Home / History

Remains of St. Francis, the Patron Saint of Animals, Will Be on Public View for the First Time

By Livia Pereira on November 15, 2025
St. Francis Assisi

Photo: Philip Fruytiers, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

The remains of St. Francis of Assisi will be on public view for the first time since his death in 1226. From February 22 to March 22, 2026, visitors can pay respects to the Catholic patron saint of animals and the environment on the eighth centenary of his death.

The saint’s remains are part of an exposition titled San Francesco Lives, and remains will be moved from their usual place in a sealed reliquary beneath the Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi to a place of prominence, in front of the Papal altar in the Basilica’s lower church. Despite the Basilica being a popular location for pilgrims visiting Assisi, St. Francis’s remains have never before been made available for viewing, making this a truly momentous occasion.

A statement published by the Sacro Convento, the friary that St. Francis helped found during his lifetime, explains, “This exposition, rooted in the Gospel theme of the seed that dies to bear fruit in love and fraternity, invites us to reflect on the life of the Saint, which continues to bear fruit 800 years later and still inspires humanity along the path of peace, fraternity, service to the poor, joy, and care for creation.”

Pope Leo XIV’s recent approval of this exposition further underscores the importance of the Saint’s legacy in the Catholic Church. Beyond the Church, St. Francis’ care for all living creatures has led to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni characterizing him as “one of the foundational figures of Italian identity.”

Born sometime in 1181 or 1182 to a wealthy family, St. Francis gave up his comfortable life to grow in his faith and service to others. His philosophy regarding the care and protection of all living beings in the natural world contrasted with the traditional Catholic theologies at the time. With teachings from other saints like St. Anthony of Padua, St. Brigit, and St. Brendan, attitudes towards stewardship of nature and animals began to change within the Catholic Church.

St. Francis of Assisi’s famed compassion for all living things has carried on long since his death and is one of his most recognizable attributes for Catholics and non-Catholics all over the world. The recently deceased Pope Francis chose his papal name after him, and for good reason. San Francesco Lives will be free of charge to the public, and it is expected to garner a large audience for the limited time that the saint’s remains will be out for viewing.

St. Francis of Assisi's remains will be on display for a limited time in the Basilica of Assisi in celebration of the 800th anniversary of his death.

St. Francis Assisi

Photo: Parzi, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Born sometime in 1181 or 1182, Saint Francis is best known for his care and compassion for all living things, especially animals and nature.

St. Francis Assisi

Photo: Internet Archive Book Images, No restrictions, via Wikimedia Commons

St. Francis's remains have never been displayed to the public before, marking this a rare and momentous occasion.

Remains of St Francis of Assisi to go on display on 800 year anniversary of his death

Photo: Caravaggio via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The exposition is titled San Francesco Lives, and the remains will be on display from February 22 to March 22, 2026, in Assisi, Italy.

Remains of St Francis of Assisi to go on display on 800 year anniversary of his death

Photo: Timothy A. Gonsalves via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Sources: In February 2026 relics of St. Francis of Assisi to be on public display

Related Articles:

Pope Leo XIV Explains the Significance of His Name and Why It’s Key for Our Current Times

Vatican Museums Open Ancient Roman Necropolis of ‘Via Triumphalis’ to the Public

What Is a Reliquary? Here’s a Short Introduction To the Bejeweled Medieval Vessels

Livia Pereira

Livia Pereira is a Contributing Writer and Project Manager for My Modern Met. She holds an MA in art history and a BS in architecture. An avid museumgoer, Livia has provided curatorial support and direction for a variety of art institutions, often doing so through her writing. One of her biggest goals is to foster more appreciation for and access to visual culture. She loves all things design and pop culture, and spends her free time reading, cooking, going on walks and exploring new places.
Read all posts from Livia Pereira
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Who Was Marie Curie? Learn More About This Pioneering Nobel Prize Winner
Trove of Incredibly Well-Preserved Fossils Found in Australian Red Rocks
New Study Suggests the Famous Moai Statues “Walked” to Their Final Destinations
Secret Colosseum Passageway for Emperors Opens to the Public for the First Time in 2,000 Years
Researchers Discover 300,000-Year-Old Human Footprints Offering Insight Into Early Human History
Archeologists Discover Neolithic Earthworks That Are 2,000 Years Older Than Stonehenge

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Local Historians Unveil the Oldest Known Photo Taken in Colorado
Expedition Recovers Treasure Worth Over $1 Million From Shipwreck off Florida Coast
Man Spent 16 Years Manually Typing Every Number From One to One Million on His Typewriter
Searchable “Eclipse Atlas” Archive Traces Solar Phenomena Through the Centuries
Watch ‘Momijigari’: Japan’s Oldest Surviving Film From Over 100 Years Ago During the Meiji Period
Researchers Examine Centuries-Old Flip-Flop Sandals on an Ancient Roman Mosaic

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.