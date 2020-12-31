What Is a Reliquary? Here’s a Short Introduction To the Bejeweled Medieval Vessels

A saint's life provided a holy guide to believers, and their relics could still work miracles. For the medieval faithful, touching a relic could heal afflictions or soothe troubled souls. As a result, churches and the very wealthy commissioned grand reliquaries worthy of their priceless relics. Ordinary people would encounter reliquaries in their places of worship, sometimes traveling hundreds of miles in pilgrimage to view the most important spiritual objects. The ornate reliquaries of medieval Christianity are objects of great religious importance, but they are also unparalleled examples of craftsmanship.

Reliquaries are fascinating objects of faith and fine art. Learn more about them below.

A (Roughly) Chronological Tale of Reliquaries

Early Reliquaries

In the long history of the Roman Catholic Church, pious individuals have reached sainthood through their faith, attested miracles, and (sometimes) martyrdom. Many of the earliest Christians who walked with Christ are now considered saints. However, the specific designation and veneration of saintly individuals did not begin until the 4th century CE, after the decriminalization of Christianity in the late Roman Empire. In late antiquity, individuals were deemed martyrs or confessors by local bishops without centralized papal control. Despite this decentralized process, the fame of many saintly individuals spread far beyond the localities where they were officially recognized.

The Medieval Cult of Saints

In the early medieval period, reliquaries were commissioned by those with relics to house. The relics themselves could be diplomatic gifts, won in conquest, or purchases of devotion—by the wealthy—for specific churches. The relics were placed in vessels crafted by master goldsmiths and silversmiths. Early examples often took the shape of a casket, also known as a chasse. These boxes resembled chests or church buildings, and the relic inside was fully concealed. Ivory was frequently used as paneling on chasses, as the white color was associated with purity and holiness. A chasse containing relics might feature decorations detailing the life or martyrdom of the saint. Old and New Testament scenes also make appearances, particularly the events of Christ's life and passion.

Pinnacles of Craftsmanship

Other forms for these precious vessels drew from familiar Christian sights. In the Treasury of the Cologne Cathedral is a reliquary of gold and silver in the shape of a domed basilica, much like those which awed pilgrims in Rome. The monstrance—a sunburst-like structure used for displaying the Eucharist during mass—would have been a familiar symbol for medieval Christians. The same ornate form was also used for reliquaries, a fact which highlights the importance of saintly relics. Like monstrances, relics were often displayed on altars in chapels, so some reliquaries were designed as triptychs—a standard altarpiece design. Through these Christian motifs, reliquaries further emphasized the importance of the veneration of the saints.

Reforming Relics

While reliquaries were no longer required or produced in Protestant lands, they continued to be important art and religious objects in Catholic Europe. Early modern aristocrats continued to commission fabulous jewels to wear their relics around their necks while simultaneously displaying their wealth. Monarchs, monasteries, and churches continued to commission reliquaries and treasure their relics.

Reliquaries Today

