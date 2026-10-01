Home / Art History

Rembrandt Self-Portrait Returns To German City 80 Years After It Was Secretly Removed

By Linnea Pejcha on October 1, 2026
Rembrandt Portrait.

Photo: Rembrandt van Rijn via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

After 80 years away, one of Rembrandt’s early self-portraits has returned to the German city of Gotha in the Herzogliches Museum. The painting, which shows the artist in his early 20s, is back on display as part of the exhibition Rembrandt 1632: The Creation of a Brand. But its homecoming is about much more than an exhibition. The story of how the painting left Gotha stretches back to World War II and the division of Germany.

Rembrandt painted Youthful Self-Portrait in 1629. In it, the young artist appears with tousled hair and much of his face hidden in shadow. The work was acquired by Duke Ernst II of Saxe-Gotha-Altenburg by 1803 and later displayed at Schloss Friedenstein in Gotha. During World War II, the painting was moved outside the city for safekeeping. It returned to Gotha in 1945, but not for long. The following year, members of the ducal family secretly arranged to have it moved to Coburg, which was then part of the American occupation zone.

The move was reportedly meant to protect the Rembrandt from Soviet forces, who were taking artworks from Germany back to the Soviet Union. But what may have started as a temporary measure ended up lasting for decades. In 1954, the ducal family sold the self-portrait to the Bavarian State Painting Collections for DM75,000 (worth just under $18,000 at the time, which today would be equivalent to just over $222,000). It eventually went on display at Munich’s Alte Pinakothek, where it remains part of the collection today. The Friedenstein Gotha Foundation says the painting was among the artworks that were “illegally removed from Gotha” by the family.

The division of Germany made getting the painting back especially difficult. Gotha was in East Germany, while Munich was in West Germany. By the time Germany reunited in 1990, the legal window for Gotha to seek the painting’s return had already closed. Now, the Rembrandt is finally back in Gotha, even if only temporarily. The loan came about after Gotha Mayor Knut Kreuch approached Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söder about bringing the painting back to the city.

The self-portrait joins 10 other Rembrandt paintings in Rembrandt 1632: The Creation of a Brand. The exhibition looks at an important period in the Dutch master’s career, including his decision to stop signing works with his initials and simply use the name that would eventually become famous around the world: Rembrandt. For Gotha, though, this particular painting carries another layer of history. Eight decades after it left the city, the young Rembrandt has finally made his return.

After 80 years away, one of Rembrandt’s early self-portraits has been brought back to Germany in the Herzogliches Museum.

Panorama photo of Herzogliches Museum.

Photo: Thuringius via Wikimedia Commons (CC0 1.0)

Source: Rembrandt self-portrait returns to German city 80 years after it was illegally removed

Related Articles:

A Folder of “Nice Pictures” Turns Out to Be a Collection of Rembrandt Etchings

Two Stolen 17th-Century Baroque Paintings Return to Their Original Seville Church After Nearly 100 Years

Stolen Picasso Painting Unexpectedly Resurfaces During a Drug Raid Near Paris

Linnea Pejcha

Linnea Pejcha is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Brooklyn-based writer who earned her BA in Sociology and Creative Writing from Brandeis University. She recently earned her MFA in Creative Writing with a focus in Fiction from The New School. While completing her degree, Linnea taught literature courses and worked in editorial and publishing, including publications like One Story and Lit Magazine. When she’s not reading in the park, she loves crafting, walking her neighbors’ dogs, and cooking in her tiny NYC kitchen.
Read all posts from Linnea Pejcha
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

A $1 Million Pablo Picasso Painting Is Being Raffled Off for Only $116
Korean Art Exhibition Highlights National Treasures Spanning 2,000 Years of Art
Italy Buys Rare Caravaggio Portrait for $35 Million
Medieval Manuscript Reveals Cat Paw Prints Left in Wet Ink 500 Years Ago
A Folder of “Nice Pictures” Turns Out to Be a Collection of Rembrandt Etchings
Long-Lost Robert Burns Portrait Has Reemerged After 200 Years

More on My Modern Met

Discover Your Pet’s Art History Doppelgänger With This Fun and Informative App
Tsuchiya Kōitsu and the Rise of Shin-Hanga Prints in 20th Century Japan
400-Year-Old Painting on Silk Unveiled for First Time in Exhibition in Seoul
Expansive Japanese Print Exhibition Highlights Enduring Legacy of Ukiyo-e
How a Man Born Into Slavery Became an Art History Legend
The Bayeux Tapestry Will Be Displayed in the UK for the First Time in Nearly 1,000 Years

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.