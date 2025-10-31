Renzo Piano’s Floating Performance Center in Hanoi Is Shaped Like a Mother of Pearl

With its mother-of-pearl shape, the new Isola della Musica offers a striking visual to the landscape in Hanoi. Designed by the Renzo Piano Building Workshop (RPBW), the performance center acts as a bridge between two lakes and will become a new monument visible from all shores. The plans call for an innovative construction, taking advantage of existing land rather than attempting to build over water.

As the building emerges from the lake’s waters, this new island is a cultural centerpiece. Created from thin ribbed concrete that is the thickness of an eggshell, it will have an exterior shell made of luminous ceramic tile that will also act as a rain shield. The inner shell not only provides acoustic insulation but also gives structural support in some areas.

Since 2017, the entire $500 million project has been privately funded by the Sun Group, which is responsible for major development in the country, including the iconic pedestrian bridge held up by large hands outside of Danang. With the Isola della Musica, Sun Group is expanding Vietnam’s cultural offerings thanks to the structure’s public and performance spaces.

Inside, two auditoriums with over 3,200 seats will be complemented by a museum, and performance spaces for concerts, operas, ballets, and awards ceremonies. All of this is carefully nestled onto a serene structure that overlooks the water. Set to open in 2027, its design will not only provide a new landmark for the area but will also stand as a shining beacon for innovative architecture and how to be creative in a challenging space.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by RPBW.