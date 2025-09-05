Tadao Ando’s National Museum of Uzbekistan Is an Exercise in Geometry

Japanese architect Tadao Ando has broken ground on his first major project in Central Asia with the National Museum of Uzbekistan. Ando’s minimalist style is on full display in the museum, which works as a series of simple geometric shapes. Located in the heart of Tashkent, the museum will become the country’s leading institution for preserving and disseminating Uzbek culture.

Ando’s design for the museum sees circular and square shapes connected by a triangle. His choice of these simple shapes for such an important institution, which will house both a museum and a library, is extraordinary.

“By building with these pure forms, I wanted to return to the origins of thought and create a space from which powerful ideas could be sent out into the world,” says Ando.“I hope that the Museum will serve as a new center of creative expression directed towards the world.”

Ando’s powerful initial sketches for the project are quite dynamic, showing how large circular shapes give way to grand entrances for visitors. Modern and minimalist, yet impressive in scale, the Japanese architect’s design is certainly befitting of such an important institution. This is not lost on Uzbekistan’s president, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who has high hopes for the museum.

“[It] reflects our country’s revitalized cultural potential and serves as a vivid expression of our noble aspirations to create creative spaces that inspire, unite, and set an example for future generations,” he shared in a statement. “It will stand as a majestic symbol of the New Uzbekistan, representing its rich heritage and openness to the world.”

That sense of openness carries through to the interior, which will have exhibition spaces designed by Atelier Brückner. This leading European firm is working in close collaboration with Ando to create an immersive sensory experience that will engage the visitors’ imaginations. With areas to display a permanent collection, as well as spaces for residencies and educational programs, the building is optimized to help future generations of Uzbek artists.

The museum, which broke ground in late August, is scheduled to open in March 2028.

