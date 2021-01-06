Home / Podcast

Photographer Richard Silver on His Architectural Photography and Vertical Churches [Podcast]

By My Modern Met on January 6, 2021
Photographer Richard Silver on His Architectural Photography and Vertical Churches

Photographer Richard Silver has a talent for capturing space in unique and unexpected ways. This week on My Modern Met’s Top Artist Podcast, we talk about the techniques featured in his work, his upcoming Vertical Churches book, and much more. Silver has built up an impressive portfolio across almost 100 countries and over 350 cities he has visited. In each new place, he documents iconic landmarks, incredible modern architecture, and beautiful vernacular designs. His photography also allows us to explore even the most famous or familiar places from a completely new perspective.

Silver recalls some of his best experiences while visiting roughly 500 churches that he documented for the Vertical Churches project. Though he has seen hundreds of spectacular places of worship, some of his favorite shoots happened right at home in New York City. Silver’s documentation helps to not only highlight the beautiful interiors he encounters, but also to preserve their memory, like that of a Manhattan church lost in a fire. He shares with us what it felt like to photograph St. Patrick’s Cathedral when it is completely empty.

Lastly, Silver shares some insight into why he was able to leave his commercial real estate job to pursue a more fulfilling career in photography. This means some great advice for creatives struggling with a fear of failure or fear of making a change. Whether you are already a fan of Richard Silver’s work or if you just need some inspiration from a world-renowned photographer, you won’t want to miss this episode of the Top Artist Podcast.

You can listen below or via AppleSpotifyStitcher, or wherever else you listen to your favorite podcasts. And, if you like what you hear, please leave us a review.

Listen to our chat with Richard Silver as he explains his unique photography and shares his best experiences photographing Vertical Churches.

Photographer Richard Silver on His Architectural Photography and Vertical ChurchesRichard Silver: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

