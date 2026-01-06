Home / Art / Painting

RIP Cecilia Giménez: Woman Who Attempted To Restore ‘Ecce Homo’ Fresco Dies at 94

By Regina Sienra on January 6, 2026

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por El Salvador (@elsalvador)

Cecilia Giménez, the woman whose well-intentioned but ultimately botched restoration of a Ecce Homo fresco that made headlines in 2012, has died at the age of 94.

More than a decade ago, Giménez, an amateur artist from Borja, Spain, noticed the decay of the Ecce Homo (“Behold the Man”) painting on a wall at the Santuario de Misericordia church, which she visited often with her family. The fresco was created by art professor and local artist Elías García Martínez. It was her favorite depiction of Jesus in the area; however, due to moisture in the building, the artwork had begun to flake and lose its details.

So, a then-81-year-old Giménez stepped in to restore the piece. Unfortunately, the result was something completely different from the original fresco. At first, the church thought the piece had suffered an act of vandalism, and local authorities considered pressing charges against Giménez. Her well intentions were eventually realized and the news of the restoration spread quickly, with the image circulating online as a meme known as “Beast Jesus” and “Monkey Christ.”

Though the internet had a field day poking fun at the failed restoration, Giménez was deeply affected by the response to her efforts. Her family reported that she experienced anxiety attacks. She stayed in bed, wept, and refused to eat, which led to her losing 37 pounds. “I felt devastated,” Mrs. Giménez told The New York Times. “They said it was a crazy old woman who destroyed a portrait that was worth a lot of money.”

But the jokes quickly gave way to curiosity. Tourists began flocking to Borja, a sleepy town of 5,000 inhabitants, to see the world-famous restoration with their own eyes. New jobs were created for people to look after the fresco, and the church started charging €1 ($1.20) for admission, resulting in €600,000 (over $700,000) that have benefited the community. Restaurants and other museums in the area have also seen the positive impact of the restoration, which has become a beloved tourist attraction.

“The world came to know her through this charming anecdote, but we all already knew what a wonderful person she was,” the Borja City Council wrote in a statement honoring the late Giménez. “Kind and generous, she leaves behind the legacy of a strong woman, a devoted mother, and a fierce fighter who faced difficult challenges throughout her life with truly admirable sacrifice, courage, and determination. All these qualities earned her the affection, esteem, and appreciation of all her fellow citizens. We express our deepest condolences to her entire family.”

Cecilia Giménez, the woman whose restoration of a Ecce Homo fresco made headlines, has died at the age of 94.

Despite the initial response to the botched restoration, it has become a beloved tourist attraction, revitalizing the town of Borja, Spain.

Sources: Cecilia Giménez, famed for ‘Monkey Christ’ mural mishap, dies at 94; Spanish Woman Scorned, Then Loved, for Botched Fresco Restoration Dies at 94

Related Articles:

People in Japan Dressed Up as Famous Paintings for a Halloween Parade

Researchers Uncover Previously Unknown Portrait Beneath Iconic Titian Painting

Spain’s Prado Museum Rediscovers Lost Caravaggio Painting and Will Exhibit Soon

RIP Kimiko Nishimoto: Funny Self-Portrait Photographer Who Began Taking Photos When She Was 72

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

14-Year-Old Art Prodigy To Open First Solo Exhibition This Spring
Artist Views Her Abstract Paintings as “Living Organisms” Where Aesthetics and Impulse Collide
Introspective Paintings Explore Emotion Through Strange, Otherworldly Landscapes
After Missing for 400 Years, Long-Lost Baroque Masterpiece Sells for $2.7 Million
New Exhibition Celebrates the Joy, Beauty, and Necessity of Dancehalls
Ethereal Manga-Inspired Paintings Hold Dear Our Connection to the Spirit World

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Dublin’s Monumental Picasso Exhibition Showcases 60 of the Artist’s Masterpieces
Glowing “Thermography” Paintings Capture the Warmth and Light Within Us All
Picasso’s Newly Rediscovered Portrait of Dora Maar Sells for $37 Million
20 Quirky Gifts Perfect for People Who Love Painting
Japanese Artist Celebrates Their Rescue Cat With Endearing Traditional-Style Paintings
Evocative Paintings Demonstrate the Masks Women Wear in Society [Interview]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.