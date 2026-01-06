RIP Cecilia Giménez: Woman Who Attempted To Restore ‘Ecce Homo’ Fresco Dies at 94

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por El Salvador (@elsalvador)

Cecilia Giménez, the woman whose well-intentioned but ultimately botched restoration of a Ecce Homo fresco that made headlines in 2012, has died at the age of 94.

More than a decade ago, Giménez, an amateur artist from Borja, Spain, noticed the decay of the Ecce Homo (“Behold the Man”) painting on a wall at the Santuario de Misericordia church, which she visited often with her family. The fresco was created by art professor and local artist Elías García Martínez. It was her favorite depiction of Jesus in the area; however, due to moisture in the building, the artwork had begun to flake and lose its details.

So, a then-81-year-old Giménez stepped in to restore the piece. Unfortunately, the result was something completely different from the original fresco. At first, the church thought the piece had suffered an act of vandalism, and local authorities considered pressing charges against Giménez. Her well intentions were eventually realized and the news of the restoration spread quickly, with the image circulating online as a meme known as “Beast Jesus” and “Monkey Christ.”

Though the internet had a field day poking fun at the failed restoration, Giménez was deeply affected by the response to her efforts. Her family reported that she experienced anxiety attacks. She stayed in bed, wept, and refused to eat, which led to her losing 37 pounds. “I felt devastated,” Mrs. Giménez told The New York Times. “They said it was a crazy old woman who destroyed a portrait that was worth a lot of money.”

But the jokes quickly gave way to curiosity. Tourists began flocking to Borja, a sleepy town of 5,000 inhabitants, to see the world-famous restoration with their own eyes. New jobs were created for people to look after the fresco, and the church started charging €1 ($1.20) for admission, resulting in €600,000 (over $700,000) that have benefited the community. Restaurants and other museums in the area have also seen the positive impact of the restoration, which has become a beloved tourist attraction.

“The world came to know her through this charming anecdote, but we all already knew what a wonderful person she was,” the Borja City Council wrote in a statement honoring the late Giménez. “Kind and generous, she leaves behind the legacy of a strong woman, a devoted mother, and a fierce fighter who faced difficult challenges throughout her life with truly admirable sacrifice, courage, and determination. All these qualities earned her the affection, esteem, and appreciation of all her fellow citizens. We express our deepest condolences to her entire family.”

Despite the initial response to the botched restoration, it has become a beloved tourist attraction, revitalizing the town of Borja, Spain.

