RIP Kimiko Nishimoto: Funny Self-Portrait Photographer Who Began Taking Photos When She Was 72

Photographer Kimiko Nishimoto, known for her absurdist self-portraits, passed away on June 9, 2025, at the age of 97. Nishimoto was living proof that you’re never too old to exercise your creativity. She took a photography class when she was 72 years old and fell in love with the medium. She continued to take photographs and delighted the world with her humorous take on self-portraiture.

Self-portraits can often be concerned with taking flattering photos of oneself—so many of us are striving for that perfect selfie. But for Nishimoto, the genre was a means to make people laugh. Her photos evolved throughout her foray into photography. Earlier images were focused on amusing bad luck. Nishimoto would find herself hanging from a clothesline or “trapped” behind bars dressed like various animals.

As time went on, she imagined herself as having supernatural abilities that afforded her the chance for youthful mischief. Many of her images are reminiscent of the super-fast superhero, the Flash. In her photos, Nishimoto is so fast that the camera can’t fully capture her using her powers to shut a giant door on a foe, or speeding away on her motorized scooter on what was surely a getaway ride. Nishimoto did all the digital elements herself, adding another notch in her photographer's tool belt.

“My mother always had a smile on her face and enjoyed creating artwork,” her daughter wrote in an Instagram post announcing Nishimoto’s passing. “She created many works with the desire to bring laughter and joy to many people.” Nishimoto’s talents and humor made her an internet star, but her local community recognized her, too. At the age of 82, she had her first solo exhibition at a museum in Kumamoto, Japan, where she lived.

Although she’s gone, Nishimoto won’t be forgotten. She’s an inspiration and proof that the time for pursuing your passions is now. You’re never too late.

