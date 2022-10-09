Romantic Photos Capture Delicate Flowers Veiled With Ink-Tinted Water

For centuries, artists have captured the ephemeral beauty of flowers in still-life paintings. Netherlands-based photographer Robert Peek honors this age-old tradition by creating his own floral portraits with a camera and ink-tinted water. This ongoing photo series depicts different varieties of blooms submerged in a cloudy mixture of white ink and water.

Peek's unique approach to flower photography is reminiscent of some Baroque art paintings. By placing his subjects against a darkened background, he highlights the vibrant colors of the petals, which also imbues the image with a dark romantic beauty. In addition, the semi-opaque tincture, which covers the plants, creates a mysterious and dramatic atmosphere as whisps of white ink bleed across the photographs like smoke.

Amazingly, it is hard to discern that these subjects are in fact veiled with hazy water. Instead, this technique makes it seem as though these photos are actually paintings, and each current of ink is an expressive brush stroke spread across the picture. Not only is this effect visually exciting, but it also bestows each flower with its own emotional quality like melancholy, sadness, or hope.

Netherlands-based photographer Robert Peek captures the delicate beauty of flowers in stunning photographs.

He submerged colorful flora in a white ink and water mixture to create these mysterious hazy effects.

As a result, these flower photos possess a mysterious, romantic quality.

