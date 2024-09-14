Home / Archeology

Ancient Roman Mosaic of Marine Life Discovered in England

By Madeleine Muzdakis on September 14, 2024
Roman Mosaic of Sealife Discovered in Wroxeter, England

The Wroxeter Roman city mosaic. (Photo: English Heritage)

Roman Britain has left behind many relics which are still turning up in the soil of the island. From statue heads to Roman roads, archeologists are still making discoveries about the once-thriving outposts of the Empire. One important remnant of Roman Britain is the city of Wroxeter, known at the time as Viriconium. Archeologists were recently investigating the location of an ancient civic temple and, on the way, discovered a very special mosaic depicting adorable sea life swimming across the ancient floor.

Wroxeter Roman city was founded around 90 CE and grew into a metropolis with over 200 houses, a bathhouse, a marketplace, and civic buildings such as a hall and temple. It was the fourth largest city in Roman Britain and is home to the country's largest remaining freestanding Roman wall. The ruins of the bathhouse can still be seen above ground. The rest of the city lies buried—much of it still waiting to be documented.

The archeologists, including trainee students, dug trenches to search for the Civic Temple that once existed. They discovered a large building on the city's main road and what appears to be a mausoleum honoring a dearly departed and prominent citizen.

An impressive mosaic buried under soil for 2,000 years was also discovered. The mosaic was likely created in the second century CE. Created from red, white, yellow, and blue tesserae, it features a rare sea life motif: fish and dolphins frolic across the floor.

This marine life motif is perhaps especially surprising given Wroxeter Roman city is landlocked near the border of England and Wales. Next to the mosaic floor, the team also discovered the knee-high remains of a plaster wall with surviving paint. While these exciting finds are not visible to the public, due to being reburied for protection and preservation, ancient Roman aficionados can visit other ancient ruins at the site.

A mosaic discovered in England depicts sea life swimming across the stone-tiled floors of what was once Roman Britain's fourth-largest city.

Roman Mosaic of Sealife Discovered in Wroxeter, England

A fish swims through the mosaic. (Photo: English Heritage)

h/t: [Good News Network, English Heritage]

Related Articles:

Turkey’s Ancient Göbekli Tepe May Be Home to the World’s Oldest Solar Calendar

Trove of Persian Gold Coins Discovered in Ancient Greek City

Roman Road Is Found Buried Under an English Village Schoolyard

British Man With a Metal Detector Stumbles Upon 52,000 Ancient Coins Worth $500K

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Little Boy Who Broke 3,500-Year-Old Vase Invited Back to Museum to See It Restored
Matching Dinosaur Tracks Connect South America and Africa
13,600-Year-Old Mastodon Skull Discovered in Iowa Riverbank
Trove of Persian Gold Coins Discovered in Ancient Greek City
Roman Road Is Found Buried Under an English Village Schoolyard
British Man With a Metal Detector Stumbles Upon 52,000 Ancient Coins Worth $500K

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Turkey’s Ancient Göbekli Tepe May Be Home to the World’s Oldest Solar Calendar
Scientists Discover Where the Asteroid That Killed the Dinosaurs Came From
9,000-Year-Old Petroglyphs Reveal Early Humans Knew About Dinosaurs
2,000-Year-Old ‘Tomb of Cerberus’ Coffin Is Cracked Open in Italy
Divers Find 3,000-Year-Old Statue With Human Fingerprints on It at Bottom of Lake in Italy
Underwater Archeologists Discover Ornate 2,000-Year-Old Mosaic Floor in Italy

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.