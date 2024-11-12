Home / Archeology

Archeologists Discover “Tiny Home” in Pompeii Filled With Well-Preserved Frescoes

By Jessica Stewart on November 12, 2024
Hippolytus and Phaedra fresco in Pompeii's House of Phaedra

Hippolytus and Phaedra

Nearly 2,000 years after its destruction, Pompeii continues to surprise archeologists. The ancient port city, covered in ash during the Mount Vesuvius eruption of 79 CE, is filled with clues about life in ancient Rome. From bakeries and snack bars to richly painted houses, these glimpses into the past are critical to our understanding of history. Now, another dwelling with well-preserved paintings has been discovered during excavations of the Insula of the Casa dei Casti Amanti in the central part of the city.

Pompeii is known for its large, luxurious residences with open atriums, but this “tiny home” shows a shift in Roman architecture. While the quality of its frescos matches that of larger homes, it lacks this atrium, even if there was space for it. This change is something that is currently being investigated by scholars who equate the shift to modern changes in domestic life.

“Today, the ‘open kitchen,’ which in the post-war period would have seemed an unacceptable fall from grace for a ‘good family,’ is completely normal; indeed, it expresses a way, not only of organizing the living space but of being together,” they write in Pompeii's online academic journal. “Today, we don’t just meet to ‘eat together;’ we also socialize by cooking together.”

The House of Phaedra would already be intriguing for this fresco, but that's just one of many in the home, whose walls are decorated in Pompeii's intricate Fourth Style. Other scenes include a frolic between a nymph and a satyr, a divine couple that may be Adonis and Venus, and a damaged artwork that appears to be The Judgement of Paris.

Animal motifs also run throughout the home, including a depiction of a bird of prey holding a palm branch in its claws. In addition to the artwork, a niche filled with ritual objects has given researchers interesting insights into life in Pompeii. After laboratory analysis of an incense burner and lamp, they identified twigs of aromatic plants and dried figs left behind on the objects.

These incredible findings only highlight how many treasures Pompeii has yet to give us. As work continues in the House of Phaedra and the surrounding homes, there is certainly more to come.

Archeologists are astounded by a small, richly decorated home recently uncovered in Pompeii.

Satyr and nymph fresco in House of Phaedra

Satyr and nymph

Hippolytus and Phaedra fresco in Pompeii's House of Phaedra

Named the House of Phaedra, it is filled with well-preserved frescoes and shows a shift in architectural styles.

Bird of Prey

House of Phaedra

Sphynx

Among the findings is also a small household shrine with ritual objects.

House of Phaedra in Pompeii

Incense burner inside household shrine

House of Phaedra in Pompeii

These discoveries will continue to unfold as the archeological park excavates the Insula of the Casa dei Casti Amanti in the central part of the city.

House of Phaedra

House of Phaedra

Source: POMPEII: WHEN GREAT ART ALSO BEGAN TO APPEAR IN SMALL HOUSES

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Jessica Stewart
