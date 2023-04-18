Home / Science

Watch a Trumpeter Play Fire in a Classic Physics Experiments That Lets Us “See Sound”

By Sara Barnes on April 18, 2023
Ruben's Tube Experiment

Photo: Screenshot from Reddit

It’s not often we get to “see” sound. Perhaps we occasionally notice the digital waves in a voice recording, but watching sound happen—especially in real life—is a rarity. One classic physics experiment, however, allows us to do just that. Called Rubens Tube, or a standing wave flame tube, it displays the relationship between sound waves and sound pressure. A viral post on Reddit demonstrates what this looks like in practice using a Rubens Tube powered by a trumpet. The mesmerizing result is a spectacular display of scientific principles.

The physics experiment was created by German physicist Heinrich Rubens in 1905. The setup involves a piece of pipe that has holes drilled along its top and is sealed on either end. One end is a propane tank (or other supply of flammable gas) and the other is the source of the sound. The pipe is then lit and a standing flame appears. When a sound is made—in this case, the trumpet plays—the oscillating pressure of the sound waves lets gas escape and shapes the sound curve.

The trumpet player shows how quickly sound waves change, and how the various notes in his tune play a role in manipulating the flame. It’s a reminder that even the smallest things in our world are incredible when you stop to consider the physics of it all.

Scroll down to see the trumpet Rubens Tube video that has gone viral as well as more videos featuring the experiment.

A classic physics experiment called Rubens Tube allows us to “see” sound. This viral trumpet performance demonstrates its principles.

The physics experiment was created by German physicist Heinrich Rubens in 1905. Here's an explanation of how it works and the setup.

This concept has been used in other musical settings.

The oscillating pressure of the sound waves lets gas escape and shapes the sound curve. It can look quite different depending on the sound being made at any given time.

h/t: [Reddit]

Related Articles:

Teacher Creates Fun Science Experiment to Show Kids the Importance of Hand Washing

Science Experiment Shows How 25,000 Random Dice Neatly Assemble into Perfect Circles

Viral Video of Physics Professor Shows the Lengths He Goes to to Make Science Fun

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Entrancing CGI Animation Visualizes the “Lipid Theory” of How Life Began
Study Suggests That Plants Cry When They’re Stressed
TikToker Reveals Potato Peeler Hack to Make the Most Out of the Common Kitchen Tool
Video Shows the Moment Before Lightning Strikes and How Lightning Rods Work to Protect Us
Watch an Elephant Take Advantage of an “Elephant Crossing” Sign in Thailand to Steal a Snack From a Truck
World’s Deepest Fish Caught on Camera for the First Time at 27,000 Feet Deep

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Headcam Captures Skier Finding Snowboarder Stuck Head Down in the Snow and Saving His Life
World’s Oldest Preserved Brain Found in a 319 Million-Year-Old Fish Fossil
Genius Teens Discover New Proofs for the Pythagorean Theorem
Boy Gifts His Dad a Shirt He Sewed Himself and the Heartwarming Reaction Has Gone Viral
Iowa Player Caitlin Clark Registers the First 40-Point Triple-Double in NCAA Tournament History
Video of a Strawberry Under a Microscope Will Make Sure You Never Forget to Wash the Fruit Ever Again

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.