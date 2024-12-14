Firefighters are among the bravest people out there. They don't hesitate to rescue people from danger, even if it puts their own lives at risk. It can be hard to grasp how perilous the situations they often find themselves in really are, but an insightful piece of GoPro footage offers us a terrifying glimpse.

Fireman Joseth Abel Espinosa, from the Third Fire Company of Ñuñoa in Santiago, Chile, recorded the moment he and his peers entered a burning house. In the clip, Espinosa can be seen rolling out the hose and springing into action while parts house fall around him before eventually collapsing.

Between the firefighter's heavy breath and the crinkling of burning things, the sound only enhances the terrifying quality of the video. The clip may be under four minutes long, but the dangerous situation makes it feel longer and all the more intense. If it's an unnerving watch from the safety of a screen, one can only wonder what the firefighter felt beneath his suit.

“While the house was lost, thankfully nobody was injured as a result,” GoPro revealed on the video caption. The clip also won a GoPro award for offering a rare, firsthand account of the lengths firefighters go to help those in need. The company concludes, “We thank our first responders + everyday heroes for their selfless actions day in + day out.”

