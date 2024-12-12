Home / Video

5,000 Drones Light Up the Sky for Holiday Light Show Featuring “Largest Aerial Gingerbread Village”

By Regina Sienra on December 12, 2024

Colorful lights are one of the most joyful perks of the holiday season—they surely make longer nights and colder days all more enjoyable. While many people turn to string lights for their seasonal displays, Sky Elements Drones went the extra mile, delivering a huge Christmas drone light show against the dark sky of Texas. They managed to not only spread the holiday spirit, but they also broke a Guinness World Record in the process.

As they usually do for their biggest projects, the company teamed up with UVify to make this show a reality. On November 26, Sky Elements Drone Shows and UVify launched 4,981 drones for “the largest aerial display of a gingerbread village image displayed by multirotors/drones” in Mansfield, Texas.

In addition to the cheerful gingerbread village—populated by smiling gingerbread characters, candy canes, and ornately decorated houses—the holiday drone show also featured a massive turkey, Santa Claus flying around the world in his sled alongside his reindeer, and a group of children playing and building a snowman in a wintry forest.

This stunning display isn't even the first world record for the team. In total, Sky Elements Drones has earned 11 Guinness World Records. Among the previous Guinness World Records they’ve set are “largest aerial sentence formed by multi-rotors or drones,” “largest fictional character made with multi-rotors or drones,” and “largest aerial image made with multi-rotors or drones,” the latter of which they broke in December 2023 with their previous holiday show.

We can only wonder what Guinness World Record Sky Elements Drones will set next. For now, check out how they made their 2024 Christmas light show below.

Sky Elements Drones spread the holiday spirit and broke a Guinness World Record with their Christmas drone light show.

This time, they won it for the “largest aerial display of a gingerbread village image,” made up of 4,981 drones.

This isn't the first world record set by the team either. In total, their magical drone shows have earned them 11 Guinness World Records.

In addition to the gingerbread village, the holiday drone show also featured a turkey, Santa Claus, and a group of children building a snowman.

