Colorful lights are one of the most joyful perks of the holiday season—they surely make longer nights and colder days all more enjoyable. While many people turn to string lights for their seasonal displays, Sky Elements Drones went the extra mile, delivering a huge Christmas drone light show against the dark sky of Texas. They managed to not only spread the holiday spirit, but they also broke a Guinness World Record in the process.

As they usually do for their biggest projects, the company teamed up with UVify to make this show a reality. On November 26, Sky Elements Drone Shows and UVify launched 4,981 drones for “the largest aerial display of a gingerbread village image displayed by multirotors/drones” in Mansfield, Texas.

In addition to the cheerful gingerbread village—populated by smiling gingerbread characters, candy canes, and ornately decorated houses—the holiday drone show also featured a massive turkey, Santa Claus flying around the world in his sled alongside his reindeer, and a group of children playing and building a snowman in a wintry forest.

This stunning display isn't even the first world record for the team. In total, Sky Elements Drones has earned 11 Guinness World Records. Among the previous Guinness World Records they’ve set are “largest aerial sentence formed by multi-rotors or drones,” “largest fictional character made with multi-rotors or drones,” and “largest aerial image made with multi-rotors or drones,” the latter of which they broke in December 2023 with their previous holiday show.

We can only wonder what Guinness World Record Sky Elements Drones will set next. For now, check out how they made their 2024 Christmas light show below.

Sky Elements Drones spread the holiday spirit and broke a Guinness World Record with their Christmas drone light show.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Sky Elements Drones (@skyelementsdrones)

This time, they won it for the “largest aerial display of a gingerbread village image,” made up of 4,981 drones.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Sky Elements Drones (@skyelementsdrones)

This isn't the first world record set by the team either. In total, their magical drone shows have earned them 11 Guinness World Records.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Sky Elements Drones (@skyelementsdrones)

In addition to the gingerbread village, the holiday drone show also featured a turkey, Santa Claus, and a group of children building a snowman.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Sky Elements Drones (@skyelementsdrones)

Sky Elements Drones: Website | Facebook | Instagram

UVify: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Related Articles :

Mesmerizing Fleet of 8,100 Drones Breaks World Record for Most Drones Flown at the Same Time

South Korea Celebrates Arrival of 2024 and Year of the Dragon With an Electrifying Drone Show

Holiday Drone Show Recreates ‘The Nutcracker’ and Sets Two New Guinness World Records

Drone Catches Reindeer Forming a Hypnotic Cyclone After Feeling Threatened