Video Reveals How the Incredible Deer in Nara Bow for Food

By Emma Taggart on December 1, 2024
Nara deer

Photo: Jessica Stewart/My Modern Met

With its temples, shrines, and landmarks, Nara is one of the most historically and culturally significant areas of Japan. However, the city is perhaps most famous for its free-roaming deer, especially around Nara Park, who are considered protected messengers of the gods, according to Shinto beliefs.

The sacred deer of Nara symbolize a unique spiritual harmony between humans, animals, and nature, and for many visitors, they’re a highlight of their trip to Japan. While most deer are known for being shy, the ones in Nara Park have no problem coming right up to visitors. In fact, they’re so used to humans, they’ve even learned to bow their heads to politely ask for treats.

A recent viral video by content creator Divya shows how the deer in Nara have learned to nod on cue, knowing they’ll get a snack in return. Some believe this behavior has been passed down through generations, tracing back to the Heian Period (9th century), when noble clans would bow respectfully to the deer upon meeting them. It’s possible that these nobles also hand-fed the deer, which may be why the animals began associating bowing with a food reward.

“While people say it’s in the DNA of the Nara deer to bow, I see the science of why,” Divya writes in the video caption. “They bow because they know the simple old trick that they will be fed,” She adds that the endearing quirk is totally unique to deer in Nara.

She says, “I saw the deer in Miyajima, and this behavior wasn’t spotted!”

Check out the video below and find more videos from Divya’s Japan trip on Instagram.

Nara is known for its free-roaming deer who, according to Shinto beliefs, are considered protected messengers of the gods.

Deer in Nara park

Photo: Jessica Stewart/My Modern Met

A recent video by content creator Divya shows how the deer in Nara Park have learned to bow their heads to politely ask for food.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Divya (@divsglam)

Source: Nara Park World Heritage treasures and charming deer

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
