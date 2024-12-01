With its temples, shrines, and landmarks, Nara is one of the most historically and culturally significant areas of Japan. However, the city is perhaps most famous for its free-roaming deer, especially around Nara Park, who are considered protected messengers of the gods, according to Shinto beliefs.

The sacred deer of Nara symbolize a unique spiritual harmony between humans, animals, and nature, and for many visitors, they’re a highlight of their trip to Japan. While most deer are known for being shy, the ones in Nara Park have no problem coming right up to visitors. In fact, they’re so used to humans, they’ve even learned to bow their heads to politely ask for treats.

A recent viral video by content creator Divya shows how the deer in Nara have learned to nod on cue, knowing they’ll get a snack in return. Some believe this behavior has been passed down through generations, tracing back to the Heian Period (9th century), when noble clans would bow respectfully to the deer upon meeting them. It’s possible that these nobles also hand-fed the deer, which may be why the animals began associating bowing with a food reward.

“While people say it’s in the DNA of the Nara deer to bow, I see the science of why,” Divya writes in the video caption. “They bow because they know the simple old trick that they will be fed,” She adds that the endearing quirk is totally unique to deer in Nara.

She says, “I saw the deer in Miyajima, and this behavior wasn’t spotted!”

Check out the video below and find more videos from Divya’s Japan trip on Instagram.

Nara is known for its free-roaming deer who, according to Shinto beliefs, are considered protected messengers of the gods.

A recent video by content creator Divya shows how the deer in Nara Park have learned to bow their heads to politely ask for food.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divya (@divsglam)

Related Articles :

Man Creates Edible Plastic Bags to Protect the Sacred Deer of Nara, Japan

Photographer Documents Wild Deer Freely Roaming the City Streets of Nara, Japan

Photographer Captures Autumnal Fairytale Moment Between a Girl and a Deer in Japan

Baffling Summer Phenomenon Has Over 600 Wild Deer Gathering Daily in a Japanese Park