Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Artist Draws From South Asian Traditions To Create Layered Narratives With Spiritual Significance

By Regina Sienra on June 22, 2025
"The End of Night," 2023 Oil, graphite, beetlewings, gold leaf on woodpanel

“The End of Night,” 2023 Oil, graphite, beetlewings, gold leaf on woodpanel, 55 x 90in

In the work of artist Sahana Ramakrishnan, mythology serves as a vehicle to preserve the past and a space to imagine the future. Born in Mumbai, raised in Singapore, based in New Jersey, Ramakrishnan draws from her South Asian heritage and the many cultures she has experienced throughout her life to create layered narratives in her oil paintings.

Ramakrishnan holds a painting degree from the Rhode Island School of Design; however, her artistic education began much earlier. The artist learned South Indian gold leaf and rhinestone application from her grandmother—her first foray into the pictorial traditions that have come to shape her art. On top of often adding texture to her dynamic compositions, these techniques have provided her paintings with a powerful significance.

For Ramakrishnan, art is a tool for finding her place in the world, and that of the human race, in the natural world and the spiritual realm. “I don’t trust individual mythologies or individual religions since you don’t know who’s got their hands in them,” she told Artnet, “But when there are overlaps—there must be moments of universal truth.”

Surrealist influences also permeate Ramakrishnan's work, helping her explore the blurred lines between life and death, the self and others, object and subject. This is seen in paintings such as Offering (2023), where the artist plays with seemingly disconnected motifs—plants, ocean waves, animals, jewels, hands, text—to create a layered narrative about our connection to the natural world.

“Ramakrishnan’s artwork straddles the line between the pictorial and the diagrammatic, serving both as objects of communication and as personal tools for deeper understanding of the world,” reads her artist statement. “Themes of time—expressed through mythology, physics, and evolution—are central to many of her pieces. The artist often employs symbolic representations of animals and humans to explore celestial phenomena, drawing from ancient mythologies to weave intricate visual narratives.”

Great things are in store for Ramakrishnan. She was named 2025 Artist in residence, The Arctic Circle Residency, and next year she'll be the subject of a solo exhibition at the Fridman Gallery in New York City. To stay up to date with the artist, follow Sahana Ramakrishnan on Instagram.

In the work of artist Sahana Ramakrishnan, mythology serves as a vehicle to preserve the past, but also as a space to imagine the future.

Sahana Ramakrishnan, "Offering," 2023, Oil, graphite, rhinestones, gold leaf on canvas, 14 x 12 x 1.5in. Image courtesy of the Artist and Fridman Gallery

Sahana Ramakrishnan, “Offering,” 2023, Oil, graphite, rhinestones, gold leaf on canvas, 14 x 12 x 1.5in. Image courtesy of the Artist and Fridman Gallery

Ramakrishnan draws from her South Asian heritage and the many cultures she has experienced throughout her life to create layered narratives in her oil paintings.

"Song of the Naga"(detail), 2023, Oil on canvas, 76 x 120 in. Image courtesy of the Artist and Fridman Gallery

“Song of the Naga”(detail), 2023, Oil on canvas, 76 x 120 in. Image courtesy of the Artist and Fridman Gallery

The artist learned South Indian gold leaf and rhinestone application from her grandmother—her first foray into the pictorial traditions of her ancestral home.

"Flight of the Blackbird," 2024, Oil on canvas, 50 x 60 in. Image courtesy of the Artist and Fridman Gallery

“Flight of the Blackbird,” 2024, Oil on canvas, 50 x 60 in. Image courtesy of the Artist and Fridman Gallery

For Ramakrishnan, art is a tool for finding her place in the world, and that of the human race, in the natural world and the spiritual realm.

"Portrait of a Tree," 2023, Oil on stretched canvas, 80 x 65

“Portrait of a Tree,” 2023, Oil on stretched canvas, 80 x 65in

Surrealist influences also permeate Ramakrishnan's work, helping her explore the blurred lines between life and death, the self and others, object and subject.

Sahana Ramakrishnan, "Jackal Brings a New Era," 2023, Oil, beetle wings, graphite, seed beads, and gold leaf on wood panel, 47 ½ x 30 x 1 ½ in. Image courtesy of the Artist and Fridman Gallery

“Jackal Brings a New Era,” 2023, Oil, beetle wings, graphite, seed beads, and gold leaf on wood panel, 47 ½ x 30 x 1 ½ in. Image courtesy of the Artist and Fridman Gallery

Ramakrishnan was named 2025 Artist in residence, The Arctic Circle Residency, and next year she'll be the subject of a solo exhibition at the Fridman Gallery in New York City.

"Self portrait," 2023. Oil on canvas

“Self portrait,” 2023. Oil on canvas

Sahana Ramakrishnan: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Sahana Ramakrishnan.

Related Articles:

Monumental Oil Paintings Explore Personal Transformation Through Swirling Ethereality

Renowned South African Artist Explores Her Ndebele Heritage Through Harmonious Geometrical Paintings

Artist Draws From Pakistani Heritage To Craft Sculptural Embroidery Stretched Over Wood

Artist Paints Evocative Portraits That Celebrate African Heritage, Identity, and Resilience [Interview]

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Expressive Seascape Paintings Capture the Fleeting Moods of the Open Waters
Monumental Oil Paintings Explore Personal Transformation Through Swirling Ethereality
Whimsy Meets Mortality in Fantastical Paintings of Skeletons With Butterfly Wings
Vibrant Paintings Reimagine Natural Landscapes as Chromatic Oases for a Psychedelic Escape
Self-Taught Painter’s Evocative Art Straddles the Line Between Figurative and Abstract [Interview]
Painting of Resting Lions Hanging in Family Home for 150 Years Turns Out To Be an Original Eugène Delacroix

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Explores the Depths of Human Emotion Through Striking Oil Paintings
Artist Uses Finger Painting To Evoke a Rush of Emotion With Her Fantasy-Inspired Compositions
Oil Paintings of Animals Doing Human Things Add a Hilarious Twist to a Classic Medium
Artist Paints Floral Portraiture That Celebrates Life’s Continuity [Interview]
Artist Paints Evocative Portraits That Celebrate African Heritage, Identity, and Resilience [Interview]
Hazy Zodiac Paintings Play With Augmented Reality To Convey a Message of Wonder [Interview]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.