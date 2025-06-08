Home / Crafts / Embroidery

Artist Draws From Pakistani Heritage To Craft Sculptural Embroidery Stretched Over Wood

By Regina Sienra on June 8, 2025

Sculptural embroidery on wood by Nosheen Iqbal

In the world of Dallas-based artist Nosheen Iqbal, embroidery doesn't take place on a fabric canvas. Instead, its sculptural quality is expanded into mixed-media pieces that are informed by Iqbal's Pakistani roots: Punjabi craft traditions and the ornate buildings that characterize this region of the world.

Iqbal defines her work as “an exploration of self-preservation and identity,” per her artist statement. Drawing from the visual elements passed down to her, such as bright colors and intricate patterns, Iqbal bases her creative explorations on tactility and optics, which has led to her signature hand embroidery on wood. “My art unfolds across varying planes,” she explains, “forming botanical arabesques and geometric patterns inspired by the beautiful façades of Pakistani and Islamic architecture, and drawing from the vibrant textiles of Punjab, including Phulkari and Baagh.”

Iqbal's inspiration goes beyond aesthetics and down to the very meaning of the creation process. “Craftsmanship holds a profound significance in Pakistani culture, where artistry is revered as a lifelong discipline that shapes identity and community,” the artist shares. “This respect for meticulous craftsmanship is integral to my own practice.” This thinking also reaches the materials she works with, as each element holds cultural value and adds to the symbolic depth of every piece.

A colorful geometry of threads tells a story of duality. Often propped up by a wooden foundation—rounded, square, floral-shaped, covered entirely or left partly bare—the threads play with light and shadow. In doing so, Iqbal offers a living, tangible sculpture that is not only alluring and visually rich but is a document of her drive to break new ground. “The lines of color in my thread work are not merely decorative; they are saturated pathways that reveal their intensity and depth as the viewer moves around each piece, allowing my work to offer a shifting experience of light, color, and connection,” she says.

For all the vibrancy her embroidery on wood boasts, Iqbal asks the viewer not to simply take it at face value, as there is something ancient, yet ever-changing, at play. “Living in the West while holding Eastern heritage has driven me to innovate—merging elements from different art movements to create a blend that honors my roots while embracing new influences,” she says. “Through the convergence of wood and threads across different dimensions, I invite the viewer to look beyond the surface, to consider perspectives layered in complexity.”

To stay up to date with her work, follow Nosheen Iqbal on Instagram.

In the work of artist Nosheen Iqbal, the texturized, sculptural quality of embroidery is expanded into mixed media pieces with wood.

Born in the UK and based in Dallas, Iqbal's work has long been informed by her Pakistani roots.

She draws from the Punjabi craft traditions and the ornate buildings that characterize this region of the world.

Iqbal's defines her work as “an exploration of self-preservation and identity.”

Inspired by the visual elements passed down to her, such as bright colors and intricate patterns, Iqbal bases her creative explorations on tactility and optics.

For Iqbal, the inspiration goes beyond aesthetics and down to the very meaning of the creation process.

“Craftsmanship holds a profound significance in Pakistani culture, where artistry is revered as a lifelong discipline that shapes identity and community.”

Often propped up by a wooden foundation—rounded, square, floral-shaped, covered entirely or left partly bare—the threads play with light and shadow.

“The lines of color in my thread work are not merely decorative; they are saturated pathways that reveal their intensity and depth as the viewer moves around each piece, allowing my work to offer a shifting experience of light, color, and connection,” she says.

For all the vibrancy her embroidery on wood boasts, Iqbal asks the viewer not to simply take it at face value, as there is something ancient, yet ever changing, at play.

“Through the convergence of wood and threads across different dimensions, I invite the viewer to look beyond the surface, to consider perspectives layered in complexity.”

Nosheen Iqbal: Website | Instagram

