Embroidery Artist’s New Book Shines Light on the Art of Slow Stitching [Interview]

If you are someone who enjoys embroidery and textile art, you'll be thrilled about the newest book by illustrator and embroidery artist Sara Barnes. Barnes, who was also a staff writer at My Modern Met for nearly a decade, is the creative mind behind Bear & Bean. Through Bear & Bean she specializes in stitching animals and pet portraits, and with her writing she shares the work of other contemporary embroidery artists.

Her newest book, Threads of Treasure, is not only about being inspired by innovative embroidery, it's also a call to embrace the joy of creating. And to that end, readers will also find three step-by-step projects that can be tailored to their interests. In doing so, Barnes asks us to step back from scrolling and liking and to pick up our own thread and needle in an effort to craft our own treasures. With a focus on stitching, upcycling, and mindfulness, the book gives a glimpse into the world of slow stitching.

“Sara has a vast knowledge of embroidery, which includes her own works, along with a far-reaching network of incredibly talented embroidery artists whom she works with,” shares Eugene Kim, My Modern Met founder and editor-in-chief. “We couldn’t recommend this book highly enough.”

“We've been fortunate enough to witness Sara's talents and passion for embroidery firsthand,” adds Pinar Noorata, My Modern Met’s editorial director. “Threads of Treasure is an extension of her expertise. She never ceases to amaze me with her creative vigor and ability to share art with the world, and this book is just the latest bit of' ‘treasure' she invites us to relish in.”

We had the pleasure of chatting with Barnes about her book and her own journey with embroidery. Read on for My Modern Met's exclusive interview and then order Threads of Treasure on Bookshop.org or Amazon.

How did your journey with embroidery begin?

I began embroidering by way of collage. I used to work exclusively in cut paper collage, but years before that, a friend had given me a bunch of thin yarn she didn't need. I kept it in my supplies stash for years without touching it. Eventually, I was looking for a way to create interesting textures on paper to enhance my collage work. I decided to try stitching on paper with the yarn. I loved it! It led me to stitch on fabric, albeit inconsistently.

About five years later, I'm still working in collage but doing more embroidery. I then moved across the U.S. and decided not to take my cut paper scraps with me. At that point, in 2018, I decided to fully explore embroidery. It's been my primary way of working ever since.

What inspired you to create this book?

The idea of treasure was a driving force in this book. It's in the title, of course, but that overall concept inspired me to think about it in three distinct ways: displaying treasures (finding unique ways to display the things we love); treasuring the things we own (mending and adorning clothing with embroidery as a way to live more creatively and sustainably); and treasuring everyday moments (finding creativity by making creativity a habit).

What do you enjoy most about teaching others embroidery?

Embroidery is a skill everyone should have! By knowing even the most basic stitches, it opens you up to a world of creative possibility; not only in creating original, one-of-a-kind art but even more practical uses like mending clothes. I enjoy showing how embroidery can do that and watching folks gain confidence with every stitch made.

It's also important to step away from screens when we can, and I like sharing a practice that allows folks to create something with their hands. Embroidery is meditative and healing!

What do you hope people take away from the book?

I hope the book encourages people to examine their creativity by learning about the creative journeys of the featured artists. All of the textile artists I spoke to have different backgrounds, but all are similar in their quest to make something authentic to themselves. Between the artist profiles and creative prompts, I want people to give themselves the space to consider, play, and enrich their relationship with creativity and textile art—and by extension themselves.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Sara Barnes.

