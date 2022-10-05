Home / Crafts / Embroidery

Embroidery Artist Paints With Thread to Meticulously Recreate NASA Satellite Imagery

By Sara Barnes on October 5, 2022
Aerial Embroidery of NASA Satellite Images

Artist Danielle Currie of Satellite Stitches uses Earth’s grandeur as the inspiration for her embroidery art. Looking to NASA’s pictures as source material, she recreates the swirling beauty of satellite photography within wooden hoops. We’ve previously marveled at her ability to translate this imagery into a mesmerizing mixture of blues, greens, and gray threads. Her latest pieces have only grown more intricate since then.

Using a thin strands of embroidery floss, the artist plots every stitch on Kona cotton in order to faithfully recreate selections from NASA’s Ocean Biology Processing Group. She does this with thread painting techniques, in which each line is like an individual brushstroke and the colors meld together. The result creates a gorgeous tapestry of hues that can be fully appreciated in up-close shots. It's these side-view images that show just how many hours of work went into the meticulous approach, and why it's worth the attention to detail.

Scroll down to see Currie's latest satellite photography embroidery, then be sure to follow her on Instagram to see what she's stitching next.

Artist Danielle Currie of Satellite Stitches uses Earth’s grandeur as the inspiration for her embroidery art.

Aerial Embroidery of NASA Satellite ImagesAerial Embroidery of NASA Satellite ImagesAerial Embroidery of NASA Satellite ImagesAerial Embroidery of NASA Satellite Images

Looking to NASA’s pictures as source material, she recreates the swirling beauty of satellite photography within wooden hoops.

Aerial Embroidery of NASA Satellite ImagesAerial Embroidery of NASA Satellite ImagesAerial Embroidery of NASA Satellite ImagesAerial Embroidery of NASA Satellite Images

Currie uses thin strands of embroidery floss to plot every stitch and faithfully recreate selections from the Ocean Biology Processing Group.

Aerial Embroidery of NASA Satellite ImagesAerial Embroidery of NASA Satellite ImagesAerial Embroidery of NASA Satellite ImagesSatellite Stitches: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Satellite Stitches.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
