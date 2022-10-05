Embroidery Artist Paints With Thread to Meticulously Recreate NASA Satellite Imagery

Artist Danielle Currie of Satellite Stitches uses Earth’s grandeur as the inspiration for her embroidery art. Looking to NASA’s pictures as source material, she recreates the swirling beauty of satellite photography within wooden hoops. We’ve previously marveled at her ability to translate this imagery into a mesmerizing mixture of blues, greens, and gray threads. Her latest pieces have only grown more intricate since then.

Using a thin strands of embroidery floss, the artist plots every stitch on Kona cotton in order to faithfully recreate selections from NASA’s Ocean Biology Processing Group. She does this with thread painting techniques, in which each line is like an individual brushstroke and the colors meld together. The result creates a gorgeous tapestry of hues that can be fully appreciated in up-close shots. It's these side-view images that show just how many hours of work went into the meticulous approach, and why it's worth the attention to detail.

Scroll down to see Currie's latest satellite photography embroidery, then be sure to follow her on Instagram to see what she's stitching next.

Artist Danielle Currie of Satellite Stitches uses Earth’s grandeur as the inspiration for her embroidery art.

Looking to NASA’s pictures as source material, she recreates the swirling beauty of satellite photography within wooden hoops.

Currie uses thin strands of embroidery floss to plot every stitch and faithfully recreate selections from the Ocean Biology Processing Group.

