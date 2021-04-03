Home / Crafts / Embroidery

Embroidery Artist Creates Rainbow Landscapes By Stitching Together Rows of Color

By Margherita Cole on April 3, 2021
Colorful Nature Embroidery Art by Jen Ann Smith

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Every day at sunrise and sunset, the sky transforms into a gradient of beautiful colors. Los Angeles-based textile artist Jen Smith (also known as Jen Ann Handmade) captures this kaleidoscopic phenomenon in her distinctive nature-inspired embroidery art. She stitches various landscapes and seascapes in jigsaw-like sections using a variety of vibrant threads.

“I was raised in a creative household—my mom was a maker, and my dad was a photographer,” Smith tells My Modern Met. “I was sewing and stitching from a very young age, and even though I ended up majoring in marketing in college, I continued working with fiber into adulthood… dabbling in knitting and continuing to sew. But once I started embroidering about four years ago, everything sort of clicked into place. I love how tactile and versatile embroidery is, and it's also a practice that is easy to take with you anywhere.”

After balancing her day job with embroidery for several years, Smith finally decided to pursue her art full-time in 2019. Since then, she has been creating a variety of playful depictions of beaches, deserts, and mountains. “Nature is my strongest and most consistent inspiration, and I love working with lots of bold color,” she continues. “I typically start with a nugget of an idea and sketch until I arrive at something I feel drawn to create. Oftentimes I draw several designs at a time, leave them to marinate, and come back to them weeks or months later to refine them. Then I pull out my embroidery floss to choose colors which is one of my favorite parts of the process.”

Her creative practice not only includes making original works of stitched art but also helping other people learn how to begin embroidering through all-inclusive kits and downloadable patterns. You can purchase Smith's products via her Etsy shop, and keep up to date with the artist's latest creations by following her on Instagram.

Textile artist Jen Ann Smith creates colorful embroidery inspired by nature.

Colorful Nature Embroidery Art by Jen Ann Smith

She divides her compositions into visually-pleasing rows of color.

Colorful Nature Embroidery Art by Jen Ann SmithColorful Nature Embroidery Art by Jen Ann SmithColorful Nature Embroidery Art by Jen Ann SmithColorful Nature Embroidery Art by Jen Ann SmithColorful Nature Embroidery Art by Jen Ann SmithColorful Nature Embroidery Art by Jen Ann SmithColorful Nature Embroidery Art by Jen Ann SmithColorful Nature Embroidery Art by Jen Ann SmithColorful Nature Embroidery Art by Jen Ann SmithColorful Nature Embroidery Art by Jen Ann SmithColorful Nature Embroidery Art by Jen Ann SmithColorful Nature Embroidery Art by Jen Ann SmithColorful Nature Embroidery Art by Jen Ann SmithColorful Nature Embroidery Art by Jen Ann SmithColorful Nature Embroidery Art by Jen Ann SmithJen Ann Smith: Etsy | Website | Facebook | Instagram 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jen Ann Smith.

Related Articles:

Illusionistic Stitching Turns Embroidery Hoops Into Plates of Delectable Food

Cosmically Colorful Embroidery Designs Capture the Beauty of Our Solar System

Beautiful Embroidery Captures Stunning Star Trails With Shimmering Beads

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Illusionistic Stitching Turns Embroidery Hoops Into Plates of Delectable Food
Interior Embroideries Capture the Pleasure of Being Around Your Favorite Things
Cosmically Colorful Embroidery Designs Capture the Beauty of Our Solar System
Ethereal Embroideries Stitched on Transparent Tulle Float In Wooden Hoops
Picturesque Embroideries Capture the Dreamlike Quality of Charming Towns
12 Online Embroidery Classes That Make It Easy to Learn Creative Stitching of All Kinds

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Beautiful Embroidery Captures Stunning Star Trails With Shimmering Beads
Tiny Embroidered Landscapes Look Like Mini Framed Paintings Bursting With Color
Miniature Dollhouse Cushions Meticulously Embroidered in Extraordinary Detail
3D Embroideries Recreate the Lush Beauty of Nature With an Enchanting Twist
Artist Transforms Dried Leaves With Embroidery as a Way to Reconnect With Nature
Enchanting Embroidery Recreates the House From ‘Up’ With Colorful Pom-Poms

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.