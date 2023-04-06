South Korea Announces Construction of Enormous Futuristic Spokeless Ferris Wheel

South Korea has announced that it will be building the world's largest hubless Ferris wheel. The futuristic structure is called Seoul Ring, and it's set to go up in Haneul Park. The location will mean that guests will get a sweeping view of Seoul's Hangang River. Set to be completed by 2025, the Ferris wheel is a major tourism investment in the city.

With a diameter of 590 feet (180 meters), the Seoul Ring will become the world's second-largest Ferris wheel after the Ain Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. However, it will be the record holder for a Ferris wheel without spokes or hubs. Solar energy will power the attraction, which will feature 36 glass capsules. Each capsule holds a maximum of 25 guests, and the city is hoping that at least 1,200 guests a day will hop on for a ride.

In terms of location, Haneul Park was chosen after a careful selection process. The area is best known for its proximity to the World Cup Stadium and, more recently, this former landfill has been transformed into an ecological park. Not only does the park have an incredible view of the river, but it is also geographically close to North Korea. In a statement released by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, it was described as the perfect choice due to its “symbolism of inter-Korean reconciliation and as a gateway to Seoul.”

The city is hoping that Seoul Ring will not only become an entertainment attraction but will serve as a hub of cultural activity within the park. The park is located on the historic Nanjido island, where orchids and seasonal flowers once grew before it was transformed into a dump site in the 1970s. Seoul Ring is part of the area's rebirth and a concerted effort to bring the community back to a place of nature.

Seoul Ring is a new futuristic hubless Ferris wheel that will overlook Seoul's Hangang River.

36 glass capsules will shuttle people around the attraction, which will be powered by solar energy.

With a diameter of 590 feet, it will be the largest spokeless Ferris wheel in the world.

The project is part of a rebirth of Haneul Park, a former landfill transformed into an ecological park.

All images via the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

Related Articles :

World’s Largest Bird Sculpture Took Artists 10 Years to Complete

World’s Largest Diving Pool With an Entire Sunken City Opens in Dubai

World’s Largest Wildlife Overpass Will Be Built Over 101 Freeway Near Los Angeles

Experience a Breathtaking View of Mt. Fuji by Climbing This Massive Roller Coaster Tower