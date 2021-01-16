Home / Architecture

Experience a Breathtaking View of Mt. Fuji by Climbing This Massive Roller Coaster Tower

By Samantha Pires on January 16, 2021
Sky Deck Observatory - This Roller Coaster Tower Will Give Visitors an Incredible View of Mount Fuji

Thrill-seekers at Japan's Fuji-Q Highland amusement park have long enjoyed incredible views of Mount Fuji from the Fujiyama roller coaster, or “King of Coasters.” But anyone unable or unwilling to ride the coaster, unfortunately, misses out on the elevated perspective and has to look on from below—until now. A new structure called Fujiyama Tower will let all visitors experience the same view of the mountain without the high speeds. The tower will include the Sky Deck Observatory, the Fujiyama Walk, and the Fujiyama Slider.

The Sky Deck Observatory sits at the top of the tower at about 180 feet tall. As an added bonus, the glass partitions at the Sky Deck mean that visitors can see their adventurous fellow visitors as they pass them on the coaster. The park has provided conceptual renderings to help us understand the impressive view and the close-up encounter with the highest portion of the coaster’s tracks.

Fujiyama Walk - This Roller Coaster Tower Will Give Visitors an Incredible View of Mount Fuji

Visualization is also provided for the “Fujiyama Walk,” an experience where guests can trek around the service tracks of the Fujiyama coaster while wearing a harness. Inspiration for this particular feature came from the service staff who were able to appreciate their elevated perspective to Mount Fuji every day while completing their inspections. Once the tower is open, guests will have the opportunity to walk the very same service passageway.

Last but not least, the Fujiyama Slider allows guests to experience a bit of the thrilling descent from the Fujiyama coaster. The twisting tube-shaped slide transports guests from the Sky Deck Observatory all the way down to the ground level of the park. The main aerial rendering of the soon-to-be public tower shows us all three coaster programs that we can look forward to experiencing soon.

Fujiyama Tower is currently scheduled to open by Fuji-Q Highland amusement park’s 25th anniversary in summer 2021.

Fuji-Q Highland: Website | Instagram
h/t: [Uncrate]

All photos via Fuji-Q Highland and Plantec Architects.

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and an architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment.
