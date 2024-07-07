Artist Sergiu Ciochină knows there's more to the beauty of Europe than world famous landmarks. After all, charm and wonder can hide in the colors of a building or how light bounces off a field. With a unique eye for finding inspiration in his surroundings, the Paris-based painter mixes the elements that catch his attention to create landscapes that borrow from the real world but are ultimately his.

“All my paintings are largely created based on distinct elements from what I see: a building, flowers, a field, a street, the sky, or the shadows elegantly cast on walls and roads,” Ciochină tells My Modern Met. “However, none of them can be called copies of photographs. Photographs may serve as a reference or a starting point. Then I apply creativity, technique, time, and a lot of artistic work to conceive something unique so that people can see and perceive them in a beautiful way.”

The artist's sources of inspiration are as varied as his subjects. “Sometimes I come across them unexpectedly—on my way home, heading to the studio, while traveling, or during nighttime walks,” Ciochină says. “A painting might be inspired by a few buildings or elements, or sometimes a real building is entirely reimagined, contrasting with reality, because that's how I perceive them, and people appreciate that.”

His technical approaches are just as varied as well. Sometimes he only uses oil paint and other times he experiments with mixed media through small additions of acrylic, pastel, and charcoal.

Originally from Moldova, his move to Paris has greatly influenced his work. “I have shifted towards realism and enriched my painting techniques, and the time required to complete them has increased for certain series of paintings because I wanted to depict specific buildings and their shadows more accurately,” he explains. “I have been particularly influenced by the way buildings are constructed and streets are arranged, with the shadows in Paris being completely different from those in Portugal, Milano, or Chișinău, just like my paintings. However, sometimes I return to Blue Shadows or another wonderful series, Home is Where Your Heart Is, and I believe that not even Paris can change or reinterpret them. Some things must remain fundamental to maintain an artistic trajectory; after all, this is how architecture works too.”

But for all the luminous and mottled elements of his creations, he aims to stay clear of any labels, and build a visual language that stands on its own. “I understand that it's easier for people to label me as a ‘Mini Van Gogh or ‘inspired by Monet, but in reality, I would like people to perceive me and my art beyond comparisons with others. I have developed my own style, and I am happy to continue developing it,” he concludes.

“It brings me joy to see people who understand what I convey through these structures and colors, who purchase and admire my art in their homes every day. This is the most important thing for me—to live through art and to make the world a better and more beautiful place, now more than ever when we need it.”

To stay up to date with Ciochină's work, you can follow him on Instagram.

