Home / Painting / Acrylic Painting

Mutable Skies and Colorful Landscapes Come To Life in Bold Acrylic Paintings

By Margherita Cole on January 9, 2024

Acrylic Landscape Painting by James Musil

Whether it is a clear blue horizon or a scarlet red sunset, the sky can take on a range of appearances. Minnesota-based artist James Musil captures the mutable phases of the sky with his distinctly painterly style. Bold blocks of color are combined with various textures to fill each skyline, imbuing the landscapes below with vibrant emotions.

Musil began his career in technology, and did not formally pursue painting until he picked up a brush again in 2016. Since then, he has quickly filled out his portfolio, producing an average of one to two paintings per week. Since acrylic is a fast-drying paint, he is able to keep to this rigorous schedule. This medium also helps Musil add numerous layers to his pieces, visually building both depth and dynamism.

While the sky is frequently the focus, Musil captures a range of landscapes. This includes peaceful views by the lake, lush meadows, as well as dry and arid deserts. Even when the type of nature changes, Musil's painterly style finds a way to make the environment his own. “A lot of my technique relies on the idea of reducing information down to just what is necessary,” he explains. As a result, sweeping brushstrokes and planes of color help Musil find the essence of each place.

Scroll down to see more landscape paintings by Musil. To purchase prints and original paintings, you can visit the artist's website.

Artist James Musil captures the phases of the sky in his acrylic paintings.

Acrylic Landscape Painting by James Musil

Acrylic Landscape Painting by James Musil

He pairs immersive skies with diverse landscapes.

Acrylic Landscape Painting by James Musil

Acrylic Landscape Painting by James Musil

By using fast-drying acrylic he is able to add numerous layers and produce an average of one to two paintings per week.

Acrylic Landscape Painting by James Musil

Acrylic Landscape Painting by James Musil

“A lot of my technique relies on the idea of reducing information down to just what is necessary,” he explains.

Acrylic Landscape Painting by James Musil

Acrylic Landscape Painting by James Musil

As a result, sweeping brushstrokes and planes of color help Musil find the essence of each place.

Acrylic Landscape Painting by James Musil

Acrylic Landscape Painting by James Musil

Acrylic Landscape Painting by James Musil

Acrylic Landscape Painting by James Musil

Acrylic Landscape Painting by James Musil

Acrylic Landscape Painting by James Musil

James Musil: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by James Musil.

Related Articles:

Cinematic Paintings Capture the Tranquil Beauty of a Romanticized American Southwest

Abstract Lily Pad Paintings Symbolize the Beauty and Perseverance of Chinese Culture

Captivating Abstract Paintings Capture Nature’s Beautiful Fleeting Moments

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Dreamy Aquatic Ecosystems Visualized in Vibrant Mixed-Media Paintings
Artist Creates Contemporary Landscape Paintings Using Jewel-Toned Polygons
Four Online Painting Classes Will Make You Want to Pick Up a Brush and Find Your Inner Artist
9 Expert Tips on How to Successfully Work With Acrylic Paint
5 Abstract Painting Tips From a Professional Artist
Vibrant Paintings of Different Animals Living Harmoniously Together on Varied Landscapes

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Reimagines the Infamous Met Gala Cockroach Dressed as a Fabulous Attendee
Captivating Abstract Paintings Capture Nature’s Beautiful Fleeting Moments
What Is the Difference Between Acrylic vs Oil Paint?
Artist Paints Architectural Portraits Onto Concrete Fragments of Same Demolished Estate
Artist “Unwraps” Animated Characters to Reveal Their Realistic Forms
Artist Adds Hyperrealistic Paintings on Spherical Canvases

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.