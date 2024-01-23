Home / Painting / Acrylic Painting

Learn the Secrets of How to Create These Atmospheric, Geometric Landscape Paintings

By Jessica Stewart on January 23, 2024

Contemporary Pixelated Landscape by Luiza Niechoda

Polish artist Luiza Niechoda infuses her expressive landscape paintings with a style that is uniquely her own. Her moody, atmospheric work mixes realism with geometric abstraction for an impressive result. Luckily, for students of My Modern Met Academy, Niechoda is happy to share the techniques she uses to create these pixelated landscapes.

In her Acrylic Painting Masterclass, students will not only learn how to paint her signature crisp edges, but they'll also discover how she works with a limited color palette to great effect. As an artist, she is successful in mixing and matching hues due to her knowledge of color theory and the use of a hue matrix. By helping other artists understand her creative process, she's also allowing them to expand their own creativity.

Beyond that, the three-hour online painting class also sees her creating two paintings. One is a pixelated forest, while the other is a hazy seascape. In the end, students will be armed with all the knowledge they need to make their own contemporary abstract landscape paintings and feel much more comfortable working with color and composition.

See more of Niechoda's own artwork below to get inspired and then enroll in her class Acrylic Painting Masterclass: Explore Color & Abstract Landscape Painting. Anyone who signs up during this pre-enrollment period will receive 10% off the regular price of $45.95 using the code MASTERCLASS10. Then, on January 31, 2024, when the class goes public, you'll be able to log in and enjoy all of the lessons at your leisure.

Artist Luiza Niechoda is known for her contemporary abstract landscape paintings.

Contemporary Pixelated Landscape by Luiza Niechoda

Contemporary Pixelated Landscape by Luiza Niechoda

Contemporary Pixelated Landscape by Luiza Niechoda

Contemporary Pixelated Landscape by Luiza Niechoda

Her moody and expressive work balances realism with geometric abstraction.

Contemporary Pixelated Landscape by Luiza Niechoda

Contemporary Pixelated Landscape by Luiza Niechoda

Contemporary Pixelated Landscape by Luiza Niechoda

Contemporary Pixelated Landscape by Luiza Niechoda

In her new class on My Modern Met Academy, Niechoda takes students through her creative process.

Contemporary Pixelated Landscape by Luiza Niechoda

And will show how to create two different contemporary landscapes.

Contemporary Pixelated Landscape by Luiza Niechoda

Contemporary Pixelated Landscape by Luiza Niechoda

The class will go public on January 31, 2024. Sign up beforehand to receive a 10% discount with the code MASTERCLASS10.

Luiza Niechoda: Website | Instagram 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Luiza Niechoda.

Related Articles:

​​Atmospheric Forest Paintings Look Like There’s a Glitch in Their Pixels

Artist Copes With Lockdown Fatigue by Painting Immersive Landscapes

The Evolution of Landscape Painting and How Contemporary Artists Keep It Alive

Explore Color and Learn New Techniques in This Acrylic Painting Masterclass (Now on Pre-Sale!)

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Explore Color and Learn New Techniques in This Acrylic Painting Masterclass (Now on Pre-Sale!)
Mutable Skies and Colorful Landscapes Come To Life in Bold Acrylic Paintings
Dreamy Aquatic Ecosystems Visualized in Vibrant Mixed-Media Paintings
Artist Creates Contemporary Landscape Paintings Using Jewel-Toned Polygons
Four Online Painting Classes Will Make You Want to Pick Up a Brush and Find Your Inner Artist
9 Expert Tips on How to Successfully Work With Acrylic Paint

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

5 Abstract Painting Tips From a Professional Artist
Vibrant Paintings of Different Animals Living Harmoniously Together on Varied Landscapes
Artist Reimagines the Infamous Met Gala Cockroach Dressed as a Fabulous Attendee
Captivating Abstract Paintings Capture Nature’s Beautiful Fleeting Moments
What Is the Difference Between Acrylic vs Oil Paint?
Artist Paints Architectural Portraits Onto Concrete Fragments of Same Demolished Estate

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.