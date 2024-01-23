Learn the Secrets of How to Create These Atmospheric, Geometric Landscape Paintings

Polish artist Luiza Niechoda infuses her expressive landscape paintings with a style that is uniquely her own. Her moody, atmospheric work mixes realism with geometric abstraction for an impressive result. Luckily, for students of My Modern Met Academy, Niechoda is happy to share the techniques she uses to create these pixelated landscapes.

In her Acrylic Painting Masterclass, students will not only learn how to paint her signature crisp edges, but they'll also discover how she works with a limited color palette to great effect. As an artist, she is successful in mixing and matching hues due to her knowledge of color theory and the use of a hue matrix. By helping other artists understand her creative process, she's also allowing them to expand their own creativity.

Beyond that, the three-hour online painting class also sees her creating two paintings. One is a pixelated forest, while the other is a hazy seascape. In the end, students will be armed with all the knowledge they need to make their own contemporary abstract landscape paintings and feel much more comfortable working with color and composition.

See more of Niechoda's own artwork below to get inspired and then enroll in her class Acrylic Painting Masterclass: Explore Color & Abstract Landscape Painting. Anyone who signs up during this pre-enrollment period will receive 10% off the regular price of $45.95 using the code MASTERCLASS10. Then, on January 31, 2024, when the class goes public, you'll be able to log in and enjoy all of the lessons at your leisure.

Artist Luiza Niechoda is known for her contemporary abstract landscape paintings.

Her moody and expressive work balances realism with geometric abstraction.

In her new class on My Modern Met Academy, Niechoda takes students through her creative process.

And will show how to create two different contemporary landscapes.

The class will go public on January 31, 2024. Sign up beforehand to receive a 10% discount with the code MASTERCLASS10.

