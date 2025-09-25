Photographer Captures Beautiful Moment Between an Elephant and a Bird in an Indian Jungle [Interview]

As a professional wildlife photographer, Shaaz Jung is uniquely positioned to witness extraordinary relationships formed in nature. Jung is known for his images of big cats like leopards and rare panthers, which require him to spend an inordinate amount of time in India’s forests. While there, he also bears witness to a host of incredible interactions, including one between an elephant and a bird.

In the stunning photo, an elephant appears from behind a tree. Smoky jungle mist sits in the background in what would already be a lovely photo. But at a closer glance, it’s clear that the elephant is not the only character in this story. Perched on the tip of the elephant’s tusk is a small black bird, which almost appears to be gazing into the large animal’s eyes.

This is no ordinary bird, but a myna bird. The myna bird, a member of the starling family, has a mutualistic relationship with elephants. They eat parasites and lice that inhabit the elephant’s skin, providing a service to keep the pachyderm healthy while enjoying a tasty meal. Thanks to Jung’s exceptional photography, the world can see just how special this “friendship” really is. The elephant appears to glance down, “thanking” his friend for his efforts.

We had the chance to speak with Jung about how this special event unfolded and his perspective on having the privilege to witness the dynamics between different species in the wild. Read on for My Modern Met’s exclusive interview.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaaz Jung (@shaazjung)

Can you share a bit about the interaction you witnessed between the elephant and the bird?

In the jungles of South India, the elephant and the myna bird have forged a symbiotic relationship. The birds groom the elephant by removing small parasites, and in return, they gain a vital food source.

On a dreary monsoon morning, we saw a big bull elephant amble through the misty forest. He was accompanied by his loyal friend, who kept him clean. I spent an hour with them capturing some beautiful moments, but the one that stood out was when the bird perched on its tusk and faced the elephant, as if they were having a silent conversation.

As a photographer, I’m always looking to tell a compelling story, and little relationships like this embody how interconnected the jungle is.

What’s the most surprising interaction you’ve witnessed while in the field?

I love documenting symbiotic relationships in the jungle. As someone who specializes in documenting leopards, a mutualistic relationship I find interesting is between the monkey and the deer. The monkey drops food from the trees for the deer, and the deer keeps watch of predators, which helps the monkeys stay safe.

There are so many like this, and I find the relationships between plants and trees just as fascinating, if not more. How trees and fungi exchange nutrients and share water. How the entire forest communicates through the mycorrhizal network. There’s so much happening beyond our sight and understanding, with so much meaning behind every relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaaz Jung (@shaazjung)



What do you think that most people would be surprised by when it comes to how animals socialize?

As a naturalist and a guide, I love educating people about these lesser-known interactions that are essential to keeping the ecosystem healthy and stable. It makes us look beyond megafauna and into the little worlds of mutualism that are thriving in plain sight, which, unfortunately, most people are oblivious to. Ants are a great example; they are the architects of the forest, playing a vital role in sustaining the ecosystem. They provide oxygen for plants, disperse seeds, distribute nutrients, and so much more.

What do you think that we, as humans, can learn from these interactions?

In a fast-paced world where technology and science are rapidly progressing, these relationships show us how important it is to stay connected with the natural world. There’s much to give and take from nature, and though we are humans, we must not forget that we are also mammals and just mere threads in the fabric of this earth. Our existence and relationship with our planet should be symbiotic, not one-sided.

Shaaz Jung: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Shaaz Jung.

