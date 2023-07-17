Home / Photography / Wildlife Photography

Wildlife Photographer Documents Magical Moment When He Locks Eyes With an Animal

By Jessica Stewart on July 17, 2023
Shaaz Jung Photo of a Leopard Looking at the Camera

As a celebrated wildlife photographer, Shaaz Jung knows more about animals than most. But his relationship with wildlife didn't just begin with his photography. Raised in the jungles of South India, Jung grew up understanding the special feeling that occurs when you first lock eyes with an animal in its native environment. And now, in his series Jungle is Watching, Jung is capturing that moment on film.

“That moment, when your eyes lock, and you finally see what's been watching you, is exhilarating,” he tells My Modern Met. “On most days, I look around and see nothing, but every once in a while, I see a leaf move to reveal a pair of eyes. It epitomizes the true nature of the dense jungle where you may not always see them, but they’re always seeing you.”

From the calm gaze of a leopard peering around a tree to the little round pupils of a chameleon peeping up from the ground, Jung's images show the beautiful connection between him and the animals he photographs. Above all, Jung hopes that these images demonstrate the power of patience and of respect.

Fully cognizant that he is simply a visitor in the homes of these animals, Jung takes his role as a silent observer quite seriously. This recognition of and respect for the natural environment is most certainly one of the key elements in Jung's success as a wildlife photographer. And it's why he's able to photograph these animals in such a natural, easy manner.

It's his hope that Jungle is Watching will encourage others to follow his lead. “I hope this series inspires people to respect nature by silently observing the hidden beauty that lives amongst us.”

As a wildlife photographer, Shaaz Jung has an incredible ability to connect with animals.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaaz Jung (@shaazjung)

Jungle is Watching documents the magical moments that can happen when observing animals in their own habitat.

Shaaz Jung Photo of a Monkey Looking at the Camera Shaaz Jung Photo of a Chameleon Looking at the Camera Shaaz Jung Photo of a Panther Looking at the Camera Shaaz Jung Photo of a Langur Looking at the Camera Shaaz Jung Photo of a Squirrel Looking at the Camera

Shaaz Jung: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Shaaz Jung.

Related Articles:

Incredible Photography by the Invisible Wildlife Photographer

Photographer Waits 6 Days to Capture Perfect Moment Between Big Cat Couple

Wildlife Photographer Captures a Rare Black Panther Roaming in the Jungles of India

Wildlife Photographer Captures Dramatic Scene of a Jackal Mother Defending Her Cub From an Eagle

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Winners of the 2023 BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition Embrace Our World’s Biodiversity
Winners of the 2023 Audubon Photography Awards Celebrate the Beauty of Birds
Charming Squirrel Portraits Showcase Sillier Side of the Cute Creatures
Photographer Wears a Puffin Decoy To Blend in With the Real Birds
Wildlife Photographer Captures Dramatic Scene of a Jackal Mother Defending Her Cub From an Eagle
100 Top Photographers Come Together for Special Sale to Benefit the Ocean

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Can You Spot the Mountain Lion Hiding in Plain Sight as It Stalks an Elk?
Photographer Spends 10 Days Tracking Down Snakes in Namibia
Wildlife Photographers Unite in New Book To Highlight Beauty of Endangered Animals
Striking Humpback Whale Photos Celebrate the “Ballerinas of the Sea”
Incredible Winners of the 2023 British Wildlife Photography Awards
Awe-Inspiring Videos Show Powerful Ospreys Diving in Pursuit of Prey

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.