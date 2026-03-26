Here’s What the Public Picked as 2026 Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award

The people have spoken, and they’ve chosen Flying Rodent as their favorite for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Nuveen People’s Choice Award 2026. Josef Stefan shot the dramatic image, which features a young lynx batting around a rodent before killing it. The photographer observed the interaction for 20 minutes, at which point the lynx got bored and left to eat the creature. Action-packed while showing the harsh realities of the animal kingdom, Stefan’s photo received the most votes from a record-breaking 85,917 cast in the competition.

“The journey to take this image was more than just another photographic adventure, it was the pursuit of a dream that had been with me for years: encountering the Iberian lynx, one of the rarest and most endangered wild cats in the world,” Stefan explains of the image. “In the early 2000s, this species was on the brink of extinction. Today, there are now over 2,000 thanks to consistent conservation efforts. The Iberian lynx is a living symbol of hope, showing what can happen when we take responsibility, act consciously and focus our attention where it’s most needed. Winning this award and being able to platform this message is the highlight of my 30 years as a nature photographer.”

There were 24 shortlisted photographs for the Nuveen People’s Choice Award 2026, selected in addition to the 100 winning images announced in October 2025. Stefan’s Flying Rodent rose to the top spot to win the prestigious title, and four Highly Commended images were selected alongside it. Runner-up photos include a flamboyance of flamingos against a stark industrial landscape, shot by Alexandre Brisson, and a photograph by Christopher Paetkau featuring three polar bear cubs resting against their mother during the summertime on the Hudson Bay coast of Canada.

Scroll down to see all of the Highly Commended images in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Nuveen People’s Choice Award 2026. Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London, and the winner and four runners-up will be showcased in the exhibition at the museum until July 12, 2026.

The people have spoken, and here are the Highly Commended images from the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Nuveen People’s Choice Award 2026.

Exhibition Information :

Wildlife Photographer of the Year

October 17, 2025–July 12, 2026

The Natural History Museum

Cromwell Road, London SW7 5BD, United Kingdom

Wildlife Photographer of the Year: Website | Instagram