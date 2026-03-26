Here’s What the Public Picked as 2026 Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award

“Flying Rodent” by Josef Stefan (Austria) / Winner of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Nuveen People’s Choice Award 2026 A young Iberian lynx playfully throws a rodent into the air before killing and devouring it. Josef has wanted to photograph lynxes for a long time. He was delighted when the opportunity arose to spend two weeks observing them from a hide at Torre de Juan Abad, Ciudad Real, Spain. It’s common for young lynxes to play with their prey before killing it. This one repeatedly threw the rodent high in the air and caught it again. To Josef, it looked as if the rodent could fly. The whole game lasted about 20 minutes before the lynx got bored. It then took the rodent behind a bush and ate it.
The people have spoken, and they’ve chosen Flying Rodent as their favorite for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Nuveen People’s Choice Award 2026. Josef Stefan shot the dramatic image, which features a young lynx batting around a rodent before killing it. The photographer observed the interaction for 20 minutes, at which point the lynx got bored and left to eat the creature. Action-packed while showing the harsh realities of the animal kingdom, Stefan’s photo received the most votes from a record-breaking 85,917 cast in the competition.
“The journey to take this image was more than just another photographic adventure, it was the pursuit of a dream that had been with me for years: encountering the Iberian lynx, one of the rarest and most endangered wild cats in the world,” Stefan explains of the image. “In the early 2000s, this species was on the brink of extinction. Today, there are now over 2,000 thanks to consistent conservation efforts. The Iberian lynx is a living symbol of hope, showing what can happen when we take responsibility, act consciously and focus our attention where it’s most needed. Winning this award and being able to platform this message is the highlight of my 30 years as a nature photographer.”
There were 24 shortlisted photographs for the Nuveen People’s Choice Award 2026, selected in addition to the 100 winning images announced in October 2025. Stefan’s Flying Rodent rose to the top spot to win the prestigious title, and four Highly Commended images were selected alongside it. Runner-up photos include a flamboyance of flamingos against a stark industrial landscape, shot by Alexandre Brisson, and a photograph by Christopher Paetkau featuring three polar bear cubs resting against their mother during the summertime on the Hudson Bay coast of Canada.
Scroll down to see all of the Highly Commended images in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Nuveen People’s Choice Award 2026. Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London, and the winner and four runners-up will be showcased in the exhibition at the museum until July 12, 2026.
The people have spoken, and here are the Highly Commended images from the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Nuveen People’s Choice Award 2026.
“Beauty Against the Beast” by Alexandre Brisson (Switzerland) / Highly Commended in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Nuveen People’s Choice Award 2026 A group of flamingos stands out against a stark industrial backdrop of power lines. After a 10-hour drive, Alexandre arrived at this bird sanctuary in Walvis Bay, Namibia, just as the sun was setting. The smell from a nearby open-air dump was overwhelming, a sharp contrast to the beauty of the lesser flamingos. He waited for the right moment, hoping to capture them flying between the power lines. When two of them finally took off, their graceful flight stood out against the backdrop. The image shows how even spaces meant to protect wildlife carry the signs of human expansion.
“Family Rest” by Christopher Paetkau (Canada) / Highly Commended in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Nuveen People’s Choice Award 2026 A mother polar bear and her three cubs pause peacefully in the summer heat. This type of scene is getting rarer. The sun is high, the land wide and open. The polar bears rest after their long journey north along the Hudson Bay coast in Canada. Shrinking sea ice is making it harder for polar bears to hunt and find food to survive in summer. This is a story of endurance and a fleeting moment of hope in a world where survival is anything but certain.
“Dancing in the Headlights” by Will Nicholls (UK) / Highly Commended in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Nuveen People’s Choice Award 2026 A silhouetted pair of young bear cubs rear up and play-fight in the middle of a quiet road. Bears are a fairly frequent sight in Jasper National Park, Canada. But cubs are rarer, as mothers tend to keep them away from any threats. It’s an enchanting moment, but also a risky one for the playful young cubs silhouetted against the glow of car headlights. Framed by the darkness of the surrounding forest, the scene took on an almost theatrical feel for Will. When the lights aligned, he knew it was the image he was after.
“Never-ending Struggle” by Kohei Nagira (Japan) / Highly Commended in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Nuveen People’s Choice Award 2026 A sika deer carries the interlocked severed head of a rival male that had died after their battle. In autumn, male sika deer fight over females by clashing their antlers. This deer won the fight, but their antlers became tightly locked and wouldn’t come apart. A local fisherman says the deer dragged the whole body for several days before finally tearing off its head. Kohei observed the deer on Notsuke Peninsula in Hokkaido, Japan, from late November 2020 to April 2021. It was living alone, yet it continued to forage for grass and branches and managed to survive the winter. The image shows life and death bound together.
Exhibition Information: Wildlife Photographer of the Year
October 17, 2025–July 12, 2026
The Natural History Museum
Cromwell Road, London SW7 5BD, United Kingdom