Home / Architecture

Architects Imagine a “Wave” Office Building for Working in a Post-COVID World

By Samantha Pires on December 20, 2020
Exterior Rendering of Shenzhen Wave - Architects Reimagine Urban Office Life in Shenzhen Wave Building

Architecture firm Büro Ole Scheeren is reimagining the future of office architecture in response to COVID-19. As the pandemic forced many traditional workplaces to become virtual, the need for physical offices is unclear. Do we have to be together in order to work effectively? Does the disconnect make us less efficient or more? The Shenzhen Wave is one attempt to answer these questions and to understand the impact this experience will have on the way we live. For Büro Ole Scheeren, the project argues that office spaces will not—and should not—become purely virtual.  “At a time when the nature of work is increasingly decentralized and seemingly intangible, the Shenzhen Wave reasserts the importance of physical space and collaboration as incubators of new ideas.”

The project was commissioned by Chinese tech company ZTE as its new headquarters. Though the company specializes in technology, they are also of the opinion that people should come together in “real life” in order to have a healthy and balanced work experience. Shenzhen Wave creates opportunities for collaboration through a series of spaces with varying uses. Some areas are designed for traditional office work while others are programmed as research, break-out spaces, informal work areas, and more. By allowing for a variety of options, the building is inherently flexible in preparation for shifting workplace requirements and values.

Interior Rendering of Shenzhen Wave - Architects Reimagine Urban Office Life in Shenzhen Wave Building

The overall form as seen from the exterior demonstrates two parametric domes pulled away from flat planes.  The symmetrical bubbles are connected via the interior void that cuts diagonally through the long section of the building. They also serve to help lift the building off the ground floor, creating room for public space that is carved into cultural programs such as an amphitheater and park.

Conceptually, the building can be understood as a stack of offices that are divided by public spaces—namely the ZTE lobby and club. This void creates beautiful sections covered in plant life. Thus by the simple gesture of a diagonal cut, the Shenzhen Wave allows for unexpected intersections where work meets culture to elevate workplace expectations.

Although the future of a post-COVID workplace is still uncertain, The Shenzhen Wave has already passed initial zoning requirements and been granted permission from the city’s planning department and mayor.

Diagram of Shenzhen Wave - Architects Reimagine Urban Office Life in Shenzhen Wave BuildingDiagram of Shenzhen Wave - Architects Reimagine Urban Office Life in Shenzhen Wave Building

Architecture firm Büro Ole Scheeren reimagines post-COVID office architecture in the newly approved Shenzhen Wave.

Interior Rendering of Shenzhen Wave - Architects Reimagine Urban Office Life in Shenzhen Wave BuildingAerial View of Shenzhen Wave - Architects Reimagine Urban Office Life in Shenzhen Wave BuildingExterior Rendering of Shenzhen Wave - Architects Reimagine Urban Office Life in Shenzhen Wave BuildingExterior Rendering of Shenzhen Wave - Architects Reimagine Urban Office Life in Shenzhen Wave BuildingExterior Rendering of Shenzhen Wave - Architects Reimagine Urban Office Life in Shenzhen Wave Building

Büro Ole Scheeren: Website | LinkedIn | Instagram
h/t: [designboom]

All images via Büro Ole Scheeren.

Related Articles:

Floating Island Parks Will Soon Be Built in Copenhagen Harbor

Amazon Replaces Office Buildings With Spherical Plant-Filled Greenh0uses

Architect Proposes a ‘Tree-House School’ That Imagines Learning in a Post-COVID World

Architects Reveal New Images of ‘The Whale’ Museum in Arctic Circle

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and an architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Architects Design a ‘City Cabin’ That Is a Tranquil Nature Getaway in the Heart of Seattle
Architects Renovate a Decaying Siheyuan To Thoughtfully Blend Tradition With Modern Design
Architects Propose 16 Cabins That Effortlessly Float Above the Norwegian Forest Floor
Floating ‘Woodnest’ Cabins Are Tiny Self-Supported Treehouses in the Norwegian Forest
Revolutionary ‘CopenHill’ Offers Snow-Free Skiing on Top of a Power Plant
Architects Are Rethinking the Way We Remember History With Monuments

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Sweeping Contemporary Library Design Inspired by the 19th-Century Playwright Henrik Ibsen
Singapore’s Stunning ‘Jewel Changi’ Airport Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With New Film
Japanese Village Hosts “Water Hose Festival” To Test Its Impressive Fire Extinguishing System
Floating Island Parks Will Soon Be Built in Copenhagen Harbor
Architect Proposes a ‘Tree-House School’ That Imagines Learning in a Post-COVID World
35 Creative Gifts for Architects and Architecture Lovers

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.