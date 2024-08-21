Home / Photography / Astrophotography

Stunning Photo of Perseids Raining Shooting Stars Over Stonehenge

By Jessica Stewart on August 21, 2024

Perseid Meteor Shower Over Stonehenge

Every summer, the Perseid Meteor shower is a treat for anyone delighted by the night sky. From late July to mid-August, the Perseids rain down shooting stars. The impressive sight is a creative minefield for astrophotographers, and one British photographer took things to a new level by pairing the event with a world-famous monument.

Josh Dury‘s iconic image of the Perseids and the Milky Way over Stonehenge is so impressive that NASA named it Astronomy Picture of the Day. This is not surprising, given that the photo makes the mysterious monument look even more magical. Dury's most popular image to date, it was something he'd envisioned capturing for many years.

“With the monument being a part of my life for a long time and English Heritage having supported me over the years, I saw this as a great opportunity to capture this image with the dramatic backdrop of the Milky Way,” he tells My Modern Met.

Dury took the photo on August 9 and then spent a day stitching together the 46 frames that make up the final image. The shooting stars have a slight curve, appearing to hug the Milky Way behind Stonehenge. NASA notes that meteors always come down in straight lines, so the curves are due to the wide-angle lens that Dury used in his astrophotography.

It took three hours of photography for Dury to get all the individual frames he needed for the final image. It's a photograph that he feels fits into the narrative of Stonehenge and its history.

“Somewhere so mystical and timeless, such as Stonehenge, connected through the ancient, cosmic firework display of the Perseids—created from some of the most ancient material of the Solar System,” he says when asked what part of the photo is the most satisfying for him.

“This image pays fitting tribute.”

He hopes the photograph will inspire others to start their own relationship with the cosmos and pick up their cameras to capture all they have to offer.

Josh Dury took advantage of the Perseid Meteor shower to take this photo of shooting stars over Stonehenge.


Josh Dury: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Josh Dury.

Related Articles:

Dazzling Photo of the Milky Way Glitters Over Death Valley’s Famous Racetrack Playa

Stars Align for Photographer in this Rare Photo of an Aurora, STEVE, and the Milky Way

Stunning Photo Captures “Eruption” of Perseid Meteors and the Milky Way Over Mount Rainier

Photographer Captures Spectacular Shot of a Shooting Star Falling Into the Mouth of a Volcano

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Majestic Photo of the Full Moon Inside the Eiffel Tower’s Olympic Rings
Astrophotographer Captures the Beauty of the Universe Against the Natural Landscapes of Kyrgyzstan
ISS Crossing the Sun Is Captured in Spectacular Image Detailing Its Path
16 Incredible Finalists of the Astronomy Photographer of the Year Contest
Solar Eclipse Photo Contest Winners Celebrate North America’s Recent Total Eclipse
Astrophotographer Captures Incredible Sunspot Close-Ups From His Backyard

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Astrophotographer Flies Across the World to Take HDR Photo of the Total Eclipse
15 Awe-Inspiring Images of Our Galaxy from the 2024 Milky Way Photographer of the Year
Astrophotographer Spends Two Months Creating This Spectacular Lunar Analemma
Best Photos From This Weekend’s Extraordinary Northern Lights
Mesmerizing Image of Black Hole in the Milky Way Shows Spiraling Magnetic Field
Epic Photos of Twin Planes Flying Through the Solar Eclipse

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.