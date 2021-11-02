Home / Art / Sculpture

Found Wood With Colorful Stained Glass Embedded Within Cast Prismatic Shadows on the Beach

By Emma Taggart on November 2, 2021
Stained Glass Art by Louise Durham

In a bid to simply express the “magic of all living things,” English artist Louise Durham creates tall land sculptures made from reclaimed wood and vibrant stained glass. The artist is based in the coastal town of Shoreham-by-Sea, where she often places her finished pieces for people to enjoy.

Durham hand-cuts and embeds colored glass pieces into wooden slabs, arranged in rainbow formations. “Once I have the whole spectrum of glass laid out on my table I feel there's a healing vibration in that, it just makes me feel better somehow,” Durham tells My Modern Met. “I find it hard to imagine anyone who doesn’t wonder at the beauty of a rainbow in the sky, it’s something universal.” She merges the two materials together using traditional stained-glass techniques, including fusing and slumping.

Durham’s totems feature simple glass symbols—including hearts, stars, rain drops, and leaves—which add a nostalgic charm to her work, allowing the viewer to reminisce about childhood. “I suppose when we use these kind of shapes we are directly communicating something about what we all innately seem to understand, our connection to each other, our connection to nature, ourselves, and the universe and beyond.”

As well as using universal motifs, Durham explores the nature of humanity by embracing imperfections in her work. “I’m not your usual stained-glass artist,” she says, “It's an exact art form that is really for the perfectionist.” She adds, “I’m the opposite, I'm an imperfectionist, and I think that that is part of my work.”

For Durham, the relationship between light and glass is often more beautiful than the sculpture itself. When sunlight hits her perfectly imperfect glass shapes, the piece illuminates in vibrant hues and casts colorful shadows. “Maybe the glasswork is not as flawless as you would find in a church window, but when the light shines through, the wonky line is no longer an issue, the colors just come alive, and we can appreciate what is seen,” she says. “This is how I feel about us imperfect beings, at the end of the day we all have the same hurts and insecurities, it's just whether we are given the opportunities to let our light shine anyway.” The artist adds, “Glass gives me this moment of magical transformation.”

Check out some of Durham’s stained-glass and wood sculpture below and find more on her website.

English artist Louise Durham creates tall land sculptures made from reclaimed beach wood and colorful stained glass.

Stained Glass Art by Louise Durham

When sunlight hits the irregular glass shapes, the piece illuminates in vibrant hues and casts prismatic shadows.

Stained Glass Art by Louise DurhamStained Glass Art by Louise DurhamStained Glass Art by Louise DurhamStained Glass Art by Louise DurhamStained Glass Art by Louise DurhamStained Glass Art by Louise DurhamStained Glass Art by Louise DurhamLouise Durham: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Louise Durham.

Related Articles:

Artist Sparks Joy With Psychedelic Stained Glass Art Inspired by Organic Shapes

Stained Glass: The Splendid History of an Ancient Art Form That Still Dazzles Today

Interview: Ephemeral Land Art by a Man Who Discovered His Creativity in Nature

Luminous Driftwood Sculptures Inspired by Breaking Ocean Waves

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Anatomical Sculptures Made of Crystals Explore Themes of Love and Loss
Incredible Bamboo Bugs Look Like Real-Life Insects That Could Scurry Around
Intricate Copper Wire Forms Explore Innate Connections Between Humans and Nature
Artist Transforms Ordinary Rocks Into Lifelike Animals You Can Hold in Your Hand
Human-Sized Bird Nests Invite You to Enjoy the View Like Our Feathered Friends
Incredible Scale Models Show the Intricacy of World War I Trench Warfare

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Guy Builds Massive Skeleton That Bursts From His Home for Halloween
Incredible Installation Shows Intertwined Figures Trying to Hold Up a Bridge
This Relief of a Saint’s Dog Shines Gold From Many Years of Pets for the “Good Boy”
Intricate Fiber Art Sculptures Explore the Inherent Optimism in the Cycle of Life
These Kooky Clay Creatures Playfully Pay Homage to Animals Big and Small
Cloud Gate: The 110-Ton “Bean” Sculpture in the Heart of Chicago

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.