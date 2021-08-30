Artist Sparks Joy With Psychedelic Stained Glass Art Inspired by Organic Shapes

Although stained glass is often associated with ornate Gothic churches, contemporary glass artists are showing there are more creative possibilities to this ancient medium. Artist Meggy Wilm (aka Colorado Glass Works) creates whimsical, rainbow pieces inspired by organic shapes, nature, and animals.

She first discovered the medium in 2017, when she was living in Denver, Colorado. “I was in a transitional phase of my life—growing a career, in-between relationships, and sampling new passions—when I decided to take a stained-glass-making class at a local recreation center,” she explains to My Modern Met. “This single class sparked a joy in me that has grown into nothing short of an absolute passion.

Although Wilm is now based in Laguna Beach, California, her Colorado roots are still vital to her art. From abstract, honeycomb-like hangings to butterflies, crows, and leaves; she captures each unique shape in glass, and enhances it with a kaleidoscopic choice of colors. “I hope to continue pushing the boundaries of glass art and discover new paths of creativity in the glass world,” she adds.

You can purchase original creations and request custom orders via Maria's online store, and keep up to date with new creations and sales by following the artist on Instagram.

Colorado Glass Works: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Colorado Glass Works.

