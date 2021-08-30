Home / Crafts

Artist Sparks Joy With Psychedelic Stained Glass Art Inspired by Organic Shapes

By Margherita Cole on August 30, 2021
Stained Glass Art by Colorado Glass Works

Although stained glass is often associated with ornate Gothic churches, contemporary glass artists are showing there are more creative possibilities to this ancient medium. Artist Meggy Wilm (aka Colorado Glass Works) creates whimsical, rainbow pieces inspired by organic shapes, nature, and animals.

She first discovered the medium in 2017, when she was living in Denver, Colorado. “I was in a transitional phase of my life—growing a career, in-between relationships, and sampling new passions—when I decided to take a stained-glass-making class at a local recreation center,” she explains to My Modern Met. “This single class sparked a joy in me that has grown into nothing short of an absolute passion.

Although Wilm is now based in Laguna Beach, California, her Colorado roots are still vital to her art. From abstract, honeycomb-like hangings to butterflies, crows, and leaves; she captures each unique shape in glass, and enhances it with a kaleidoscopic choice of colors. “I hope to continue pushing the boundaries of glass art and discover new paths of creativity in the glass world,” she adds.

You can purchase original creations and request custom orders via Maria's online store, and keep up to date with new creations and sales by following the artist on Instagram.

Artist Meggy Wilm (aka Colorado Glass Works) creates whimsical stained glass art inspired by animals, nature, and rainbows.

Stained Glass Art by Colorado Glass WorksStained Glass Art by Colorado Glass WorksStained Glass Art by Colorado Glass WorksStained Glass Art by Colorado Glass WorksStained Glass Art by Colorado Glass WorksStained Glass Art by Colorado Glass WorksStained Glass Art by Colorado Glass WorksStained Glass Art by Colorado Glass WorksStained Glass Art by Colorado Glass WorksStained Glass Art by Colorado Glass WorksStained Glass Art by Colorado Glass WorksStained Glass Art by Colorado Glass WorksStained Glass Art by Colorado Glass WorksStained Glass Art by Colorado Glass WorksStained Glass Art by Colorado Glass WorksStained Glass Art by Colorado Glass WorksColorado Glass Works: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Colorado Glass Works.

Related Articles:

Glass and Resin Wall Art Perfectly Captures the Tranquil Beauty of Ocean Waves

Luminous Glass Sculptures Come to Life With Human Interaction

Artist Arranges Pressed Flowers in Glass Frames So You Can Admire Spring All Year Long

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Massive Crochet Canopy Provides Color and Shade in Hot Spanish Town
British Diver Tom Daley Reveals His Completed Tokyo Olympics Knitted Cardigan
Koi-Inspired Ceramics Playfully Capture the Movements of the Colorful Fish
8 Back-to-School DIY Crafts for the Whole Family to Enjoy
Artist Transforms Plants Into Miniature Hand-Woven Vessels
Everything You Need to Learn the Ancient Art of Calligraphy

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Essential Card-Making Supplies to Help You Make Your Own Awesome Greeting Cards
10 Types of Crochet Stitches and Styles To Try [Infographic]
Rainbow Macramé Wall Hangings Dazzle With Intricate Knots of All Kinds
15+ Tips and Tricks That Will Help You Creatively Organize Your Craft Supplies
10 Gold Leaf Crafts To Try if You Can’t Get Enough Of the Shiny Mineral
What Is Needlepoint? Learn the Basics to Begin the Craft

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.