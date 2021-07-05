Home / Art

Artist Arranges Miniature ‘Star Wars’ Scenes Using Ordinary Everyday Objects

By Emma Taggart on July 5, 2021
Miniature Star Wars Art by Tatsuya Tanaka

Using tiny figurines and everyday objects, Japanese artist Tanaka Tatsuya creates playful scaled-down scenes for his ongoing series titled Miniature Calendar. Earlier this year, we shared his work that incorporates COVID-19 safety items, but the artist recently moved on to a different theme. In celebration of May 4th (aka Star Wars Day), Tatsuya shared miniature scenes featuring little stormtroopers, a tiny Luke Skywalker, and itty-bitty starfighters.

Tanaka has been crafting miniature scenes every single day for almost a decade, but he never seems to run out of ideas. His Star Wars-themed images are particularly imaginative; he incorporates otherwise mundane items into the scene and transforms them to look as though they’re part of the sci-fi world. In one image, an eggshell becomes Luke Skywalker’s igloo-shaped home on the planet Tatooine. In another, the Rebel Alliance battles against the Galactic Empire on a camera case that looks like a spacecraft.

When he’s not creating tiny Star Wars scenes, Tatsuya crafts miniature worlds inspired by everyday life. From a cheese grater-turned rock climbing wall to a cup of green tea that looks like a tiny lake, the talented artist can really turn any object into a whimsical narrative.

Check out Tatsuya’s Star Wars-themed images below, plus some of his most recent works from his Miniature Calendar series. If you love this artist's work, follow him on Instagram for new miniature art every day.

Tanaka Tatsuya crafts daily, miniature art from everyday objects and tiny figurines in his ongoing series, Miniature Calendar.

Miniature Star Wars Art by Tatsuya Tanaka

On May 4, he shared his fantastical Star Wars-themed scenes.

Everyday objects are transformed to look as though they’re part of the sci-fi world.

Miniature Star Wars Art by Tatsuya TanakaMiniature Star Wars Art by Tatsuya TanakaMiniature Star Wars Art by Tatsuya TanakaMiniature Star Wars Art by Tatsuya TanakaMiniature Star Wars Art by Tatsuya TanakaMiniature Star Wars Art by Tatsuya TanakaMiniature Star Wars Art by Tatsuya TanakaMiniature Star Wars Art by Tatsuya TanakaMiniature Star Wars Art by Tatsuya Tanaka

Other than Star Wars-inspired scenes, the artist crafts all kinds of miniature worlds using objects he finds at home.

Miniature Art by Tatsuya TanakaMiniature Art by Tatsuya TanakaMiniature Art by Tatsuya TanakaMiniature Art by Tatsuya TanakaMiniature Art by Tatsuya TanakaMiniature Art by Tatsuya TanakaMiniature Art by Tatsuya TanakaMiniature Art by Tatsuya TanakaTatsuya Tanaka: Website | Facebook | InstagramYouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Tatsuya Tanaka.

