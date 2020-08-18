‘AnonyMouse’ Street Artists Install Miniature Shops and Restaurants for Mice on City Streets

Inspired by the fantastical stories of Walt Disney, Don Bluth, Beatrix Potter, and Astrid Lindgren, Swedish art collective AnonyMouse crafts miniature worlds fit for mice that look just like little movie sets. The artists began building tiny restaurants, shops, and apothecaries in the winter of 2016 in the coastal city of Malmö in southern Sweden. Today, Anonymouse’s 25 handmade establishments can be found on the streets of Sweden, France, and the Isle of Man.

“AnonyMouse is a loosely connected network of mice and men,” the collective tells My Modern Met. “Our main drive is to bring a little bit of everyday magic to children and pedestrians passing by.” From a little record store filled with mouse-themed albums to a miniature Indian restaurant where all dishes are paneer, each street installation features an incredible amount of detail.

Every one of the tiny storefronts display beautiful facades, complete with signage, awning, and some even have little bicycles propped outside. While the tiny shopfronts are impressive enough on their own, the interiors of these little establishments bring them to the next level. AnonyMouse repurposes everyday objects—such as matchboxes and champagne corks—and turn them into furniture and other props for mice. “We think that at some point most kids like to imagine that there is a world parallel to ours wherein small animals live quite like we do but recycle things that we have lost,” explains AnonyMouse. “So we try to incorporate as many human objects as we can.”

As its name suggests, AnonyMouse’s individual identities are unknown. “We believe that part of the allure of the installations is that they could have been built by anyone,” the collective explains. “And also to let the focus remain on the scenery and not the creators.” The team of artists work quickly to install each scene in the middle of the night, so that they can remain unidentified. The team also never reveals the precise locations of their installations, encouraging fans to search them out. The artists say, “People enjoy searching for clues of its whereabouts in the photos, analyzing the bricks and surroundings.”

Scroll down to check out some of AnonyMouse’s tiny mouse-themed stores and restaurants and find more from their portfolio on Instagram.

Swedish art collective AnonyMouse builds tiny restaurants, shops, and apothecaries for mice.

Each impressive piece of miniature art features beautiful facades, complete with signage, awning, and little tables and chairs.

This tiny record store even sells mouse-themed music.

AnonyMouse has created 25 handmade establishments on the streets of Sweden, France, and the Isle of Man.

For the interiors, the team repurpose everyday objects—such as matchboxes and champagne corks—and turn them into furniture and other props for mice.

The art collective never reveals the location of their installations, so when people discover them on their own, it's truly a magical experience.

