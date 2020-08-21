Home / Art / Artist Turns Face Masks and COVID-Related Objects Into Miniature Outdoor Adventures

Artist Turns Face Masks and COVID-Related Objects Into Miniature Outdoor Adventures

By Emma Taggart on August 21, 2020
COVID-19-Themed Miniature Art by Tatsuya Tanaka

For almost a decade, Japanese artist Tanaka Tatsuya has spent every single day crafting miniature scenes made of everyday objects and tiny figurines. His ongoing Miniature Calendar series sees teeny subjects posed in miniature worlds where broccoli is a tree, a thumbtack is a table, and rice balls are mountains. However, ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, Tatsuya has opted for incorporating objects that reflect the “new normal.” In his latest works, disposable face masks, toilet paper, and other health and safety essentials are repurposed as props for miniature outdoor adventure scenes.

In one image, a disposable mask serves as a swimming pool; and in another, descending lengths of toilet paper are transformed into ski slopes. Tatsuya even made a race car out of a thermometer by simply adding wheels. No matter the scene, the talented artist proves he can transform even the most mundane objects into exciting landscapes. The reason for his cute creations? Simply to “to add a little enjoyment to your everyday life.”

Scroll down to check out some of Tatsuya’s pandemic-themed scenes, and follow him on Instagram to see a new miniature landscape each day.

Japanese artist Tanaka Tatsuya crafts daily, miniature art from everyday objects and tiny figurines in his ongoing series,  Miniature Calendar.

COVID-19-Themed Miniature Art by Tatsuya Tanaka

His latest work sees disposable face masks, toilet paper, and other COVID-19-related objects as props for outdoor adventure scenes.

COVID-19-Themed Miniature Art by Tatsuya TanakaCOVID-19-Themed Miniature Art by Tatsuya TanakaCOVID-19-Themed Miniature Art by Tatsuya TanakaCOVID-19-Themed Miniature Art by Tatsuya TanakaMiniature Art by Tatsuya TanakaMiniature Art by Tatsuya TanakaMiniature Art by Tatsuya Tanaka

Tatsuya Tanaka: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Tatsuya Tanaka.

