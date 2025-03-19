Home / Travel

Singapore Is Giving Away 60 Round-Trip Flights for U.S. Travelers Ready to Explore the City State

By Emma Taggart on March 19, 2025
Singapore Stopover, Do-Over Campaign

Photo: masterlu/Depositphotos

As a major international hub, Singapore is a popular stopover destination for travelers flying between the U.S., Europe, and Asia. However, this vibrant city-state deserves more than just a brief visit, as it offers endless opportunities for adventure. To encourage longer stays, the Singapore Tourism Board recently launched the Stopover, Do-Over campaign in partnership with the Singapore Global Network. As part of the initiative, they’re giving away 60 round-trip flights for U.S. travelers to celebrate Singapore’s 60th anniversary of independence on August 9, 2025.

Singapore is one of those places you’ll never get bored of visiting. From lush green spaces and diverse neighborhoods to world-class museums and a vibrant food scene, this dynamic city truly has something for everyone. Even the airport, known for its futuristic design and immersive experiences, is a destination in itself, offering visitors a glimpse of the country’s innovative spirit before they even step outside.

“You’ll never run out of things to do in Singapore—uncovering hidden speakeasies, taking in skyline views from the world’s largest rooftop infinity pool, or immersing yourself in a different cultural enclave each day—our city rewards curiosity,” says Eileen Lee, senior vice president of Americas at the Singapore Tourism Board. “The Stopover Do-Over campaign is an invitation for travelers to slow down, stay a while, and truly experience the depth of Singapore.”

To be in with a chance of winning a free trip to this incredible island, visit the Stopover Do-Over campaign website between March 18 and April 18, 2025, and submit a statement explaining why you deserve a Singaporean “do-over.” One grand prize winner will receive an all-expenses-paid trip, including airfare, accommodations, and curated experiences in Singapore. Thirty additional winners will each receive two round-trip flights from the U.S. to Singapore—one for themselves and one for a guest—totaling 60 flights awarded as part of the giveaway.

Find out more and enter the Stopover Do-Over competition here.

Singapore Global Network: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube
Singapore Tourism Board: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Source: Singapore Is Giving Away Dozens of Free Flights—Here’s How to Get One

