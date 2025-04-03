These Air Taxis Could Take You From Heathrow Airport to Central London in Only 8 Minutes

Flying cars may not be a reality just yet, but electric air taxis are about to be. In partnership with Virgin Atlantic, California-based Joby Aviation has pioneered an innovative, emissions-free transportation service that could take passengers from Heathrow airport to central London in as little as eight minutes. In stark contrast, the same trip can take up to 80 minutes by car.

At this moment, Joby’s air taxis are intended for short-range journeys across the United Kingdom, with a special focus on regional and city connections from Virgin Atlantic’s hubs at Heathrow and Manchester airports. Over time, Joby and Virgin Atlantic hope to extend these offerings further, building out an extensive network of landing locations while also maintaining prices that, according to a press release, are comparable with “existing premium ground ridesharing options at launch.”

Joby’s air taxis are designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, and can travel at speeds up to 200 miles per hour. Six tilting propellers allow the aircraft to take off and land vertically, greatly reducing any accompanying noise to a “fraction of [that] produced by today’s helicopters.” To maximize efficiency, the taxis are also optimized for “rapid, back-to-back flights” and can be deployed on routes of up to 100 miles.

The partnership between Joby and Virgin Atlantic builds upon one already cemented in 2022 with Delta Air Lines, which owns a 49% stake in the latter airline.

“Our strategic partnership combines Joby’s expertise in design, engineering, and technology with the power of Virgin Atlantic’s brand and award-winning customer experience,” Shai Weiss, the CEO of Virgin Atlantic, said in a statement.

JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby, added: “Together, we are committed to delivering faster options for mobility across the country, including for Virgin Atlantic and Delta customers as they head to the airport or move between UK towns and cities.”

In 2024, Joby exhibited this electric air taxi at the Farnborough International Airshow, marking the first time the aircraft was exhibited in the UK. During its CES 2025 keynote at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Delta also unveiled an immersive preview of the Joby air taxi technology, providing an indelible glimpse into how air travel will be radically transformed in the coming years.

As of this writing, there’s no information yet on when the first air taxi flights are set to take off in the UK. To stay in the loop and learn more, visit the Joby Aviation website.

