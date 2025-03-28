My Modern Met’s Art + Culture Guide to Phoenix

Phoenix, Arizona, is the largest city in the southwestern United States and has a vibrant culture to match. Surrounded by the natural beauty of the desert and sunny skies about 300 days out of the year, there is always something to do and look forward to in terms of art, culture, and food.

The desert has long been a source of inspiration for people throughout history. The Hohokam people, the first inhabitants of Phoenix, saw the promise of the land and created canals that allowed civilization to thrive for over a thousand years. Phoenix has only continued to grow since then. Now, whether your vibe is indoors or outdoors, the nation’s fifth-largest city has something for you.

My Modern Met had the opportunity to experience the city. Based on our trip and with the help of Visit Phoenix, we have a guide of where to stay, where to eat, and what to do when you find yourself in this jewel of the Southwest.

Where to Stay in Phoenix

Sheraton Phoenix Downtown

Enjoy comfort and relaxation at Sheraton Phoenix Downtown. Located in the heart of the city, this locale offers a place for everyone—no matter what brings them to Phoenix. With amenities like a terrace pool, a state-of-the-art gym, and bright spaces for communal working, this hotel is great for work and play.

Arizona Biltmore

The Arizona Biltmore has been around for nearly a century. Opening its doors on February 23, 1929, this resort has remained a top destination since that time. It’s hosted presidents, dignitaries, and the “dazzling elite of every generation.” Stay and unwind as you take advantage of Arizona Biltmore’s spa, seven pools, golf course, and much more.

The Global Ambassador

Stay in luxury when you make a reservation at The Global Ambassador. Designed for those who are well-traveled, the hotel rooms are furnished with European-inspired pieces. The site also boasts five signature restaurants, a full-service spa, Forma pilates, and more. You'll also be treated to spectacular views; it's located where Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Paradise Valley converge for a grand look at Camelback Mountain.

Where to Eat and Drink in Phoenix

Buck & Rider

Seafood in the desert might seem like an oxymoron, but not with Buck & Rider. The restaurant, with locations in Phoenix, North Scottsdale, and the East Valley, offers thoughtfully sourced seafood flown in fresh daily from around the world.

LATHA

Latha is an immersive experience packaged as a restaurant and bar. Here, you’ll celebrate Africa and the flavors of the African diaspora. The menu showcases the interconnectedness of the continent, Brazil, the Caribbean, and the Southern U.S. It's rooted in authenticity and sourced with seasonal ingredients to make this pan-African dining a journey of discovery.

Wren & Wolf

Blending craft cocktails and a chef-driven kitchen, Wren & Wolf is a distinct dining experience. This downtown destination features a raw bar, a “caviar bump,” and 12-hour braised oxtail among its offerings. While you enjoy your food and cocktails, you’ll also drink in vibrant decor that includes rich textiles and taxidermy.

Carry On

Carry On invites you to embark on a 90-minute journey “back to the golden age of air travel.” You’ll step into a 1970s jumbo jet cabin and enjoy vintage-inspired cocktails and visits to iconic places. The menu changes annually to reflect the departure and arrival points.

Century Grand

Century Grand is a destination with three bars, each providing a different experience. All aboard for Platform 18, a train bar that recalls 1924 New York. Step into the cargo hold of UnderTow to experience a 19th-century ship serving tiki cocktails. And check out Grey Hen RX, a cocktail bar paying homage to 1924 NYC Chinatown with a menu inspired by Chinese-American cuisine.

Arizona Wilderness Brewing

Arizona Wilderness Brewing knows that how it brews its beer matters. Beyond taste, there’s sustainability to think about. That’s why the brewery partners with Arizona farmers and focuses on locally grown ingredients—specifically sinagua, a crop that uses less water in its production. Since 2019, this process has kept more than 425 million gallons of water in the vital Verde River.

Museums to Visit in Phoenix

Phoenix Art Museum

The Phoenix Art Museum is considered the largest art museum in the southwestern United States. Home to more than 20,000 objects, the collections highlight American and Western American art, Latin American art, Asian art, European art, modern and contemporary art, fashion design, photography, and the Thorne rooms. In addition to permanent displays, the institution boasts exhibitions by renowned artists like Charles Gaines and Carlos Amorales.

Musical Instrument Museum

Travel the world through music when you visit the Musical Instrument Museum, or MIM. It began with a vision to create a truly global institution in its collection of instruments. Founder Bob Ulrich realized that most musical museums featured historical classical instruments primarily played in Western cultures, and he wanted to develop a museum that focused on the kinds of instruments played by people every day—on a worldwide scale. MIM has more than 7,500 instruments from more than 200 countries and territories.

Heard Museum

The Heard Museum showcases American Indian art, spanning traditional creations to contemporary artworks. Founded in 1929, it features 12 galleries containing American Indian art and exhibitions, an outdoor sculpture gallery, and more. The institution is dedicated to the advancement of American Indian art and presents the stories of its creators from a first-person perspective—in addition to highlighting the aesthetic qualities and vibrance of the culture.

Signature Events in Phoenix

M3F Fest

M3F Fest is an annual music and arts festival that gives back. Each year, it hosts a stellar music lineup, and all proceeds go to local charities. The M3F Fund has given more than $4.4 million to organizations working for the arts, community, education, and the environment. My Modern Met attended M3F Fest 2025 and had a great time. Read our recap of the event.

Artlink First Fridays Art Walk

Artlink is a nonprofit organization helping to connect artists, businesses, and the community with open calls, exhibitions, support, and more. It hosts First Friday Art Walk, a monthly event that started in 1994 and has grown to become one of the largest monthly art walks in the United States. Anywhere from 14,000 to 20,000 people head downtown to peruse venues and be part of the larger creative community.

Phoenix Pride Festival

Founded in 1981, Phoenix Pride unites, educates, and engages people to support and empower the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. While the organization hosts many community-focused events throughout the year, it’s perhaps best known for the Phoenix Pride Festival. This two-day event is a celebration and weekend of camaraderie for LGBTQ+ and allied communities.

More Things to Do in Phoenix

Taliesin West

Taliesin West is Frank Llyod Wright’s desert camp. Located in the foothills of the McDowell Mountains, this is where he and his apprentices lived and worked. The home itself showcases Wright’s design sensibilities and the principles of Organic Architecture, which finds harmony between the spaces humans inhabit and the natural world. Take the 60-minute audio tour to gain even more appreciation of the space.

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Roosevelt Row is located in downtown Phoenix and features art galleries, restaurants, bars, and boutiques. Take a walk between venues and admire the colorful street art along the way. (This is also where the First Fridays Art Walk takes place.)

Hot Air Expeditions

Get a bird’s-eye view of the Arizona landscape when you ride in a hot air balloon. Hot Air Expeditions has been operating for over 30 years, showing the beauty of Phoenix/Scottsdale's expansive mountain ranges, cacti, and native animals. While in flight, you soar up to 5,000 feet in the air—it’s a great opportunity for spectacular photos.