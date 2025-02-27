Venice Kicks off Carnival With an Epic Water Parade on the Grand Canal

When you think of Carnival in Venice, elaborate masks and costumes most surely come to mind. But kicking off the 2025 Venice Carnival was a sight you may be less familiar with—a 23-foot-long paper-mâché rat leading a parade down the Grand Canal. It was all part of a water parade that opened two weeks of Carnival festivities.

The Pantegana, which translates to street rat, has become a symbol of local resistance in the face of a Carnival that risked becoming an artificial tourist attraction rather than something celebrated by the local community. The water parade started a little over a decade ago in the residential Venetian neighborhood of Cannaregio as a way to close out the festivities and reclaim it for Venetians.

Now, in the last few years, the water parade has not only moved to the historic Grand Canal, but it is also the event to open Carnival. The Pantegana leads the charge, with about a hundred boats moving behind it toward the Rialto Bridge. This beautiful celebration of Carnival is also one that spotlights voga alla veneziana. This rowing technique, where one stands in the boat while moving the oar, is a hallmark of the city and is most well-known thanks to its gondoliers.

Decked out in costumes and colorful boats, these proud Venetian rowers made their way down the waterway as confetti and streamers rained down. Upon reaching the Rialto Bridge, the Pantegana opened up and revealed a mass of colorful balloons that floated in the air, representing the start of the event. By taking this local tradition and incorporating it into the larger, officially organized Carnival, Venice is ensuring that the event remains true to the community while still drawing attention from around the globe.

Get transported to Venice with this full video of the 2025 Festa Veneziana water parade.

All images via Carnevale di Venezia.

