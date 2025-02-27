Home / Travel

Venice Kicks off Carnival With an Epic Water Parade on the Grand Canal

By Jessica Stewart on February 27, 2025

2025 Festa Veneziana for Carnival

When you think of Carnival in Venice, elaborate masks and costumes most surely come to mind. But kicking off the 2025 Venice Carnival was a sight you may be less familiar with—a 23-foot-long paper-mâché rat leading a parade down the Grand Canal. It was all part of a water parade that opened two weeks of Carnival festivities.

The Pantegana, which translates to street rat, has become a symbol of local resistance in the face of a Carnival that risked becoming an artificial tourist attraction rather than something celebrated by the local community. The water parade started a little over a decade ago in the residential Venetian neighborhood of Cannaregio as a way to close out the festivities and reclaim it for Venetians.

Now, in the last few years, the water parade has not only moved to the historic Grand Canal, but it is also the event to open Carnival. The Pantegana leads the charge, with about a hundred boats moving behind it toward the Rialto Bridge. This beautiful celebration of Carnival is also one that spotlights voga alla veneziana. This rowing technique, where one stands in the boat while moving the oar, is a hallmark of the city and is most well-known thanks to its gondoliers.

Decked out in costumes and colorful boats, these proud Venetian rowers made their way down the waterway as confetti and streamers rained down. Upon reaching the Rialto Bridge, the Pantegana opened up and revealed a mass of colorful balloons that floated in the air, representing the start of the event. By taking this local tradition and incorporating it into the larger, officially organized Carnival, Venice is ensuring that the event remains true to the community while still drawing attention from around the globe.

Venice kicked off its 2025 Carnival with an epic water parade on the Grand Canal.

2025 Festa Veneziana for Carnival

Aerial view of row boats on the Grand Canal

2025 Festa Veneziana for Carnival

The parade was led by the Pantegana, which translates to “street rat,” in a tradition that was started by locals as a way to reclaim Carnival.

Pantegana in Venice

Pantegana in Venice

Hundreds of boats participated, with rowers dressed in costume and showing off the traditional voga alla veneziana rowing technique.

Rowers at the 2025 Festa Veneziana

2025 Festa Veneziana for Carnival

2025 Festa Veneziana for Carnival

2025 Festa Veneziana for Carnival

As the parade approached the Rialto Bridge, confetti and streamers rained down, and the paper-mâché rat opened up to let out colorful balloons.

Pantegana released balloons on the Grand Canal

2025 Festa Veneziana for Carnival

2025 Festa Veneziana for Carnival

Get transported to Venice with this full video of the 2025 Festa Veneziana water parade.

All images via Carnevale di Venezia.

Related Articles:

Floating Parade Brings the Eccentric Art of Hieronymus Bosch to Life

People in Japan Dressed Up as Famous Paintings for a Halloween Parade

Incredible “Corso Zundert” Flower Parade Honors Vincent van Gogh with Giant Floral Floats

Spectacular Flower Parade Marches Down Colorful Floats Festooned with Thousands of Dahlias

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Venice Carnival Unfolds With Striking Costumes and Incredible Spectacles
My Modern Met’s Art + Culture Guide to Istanbul
Insider’s Guide to Phoenix’s Best Art, Music, and Dining Experiences in 2025
Win a Week of Remote Work in Norway’s Breathtaking Landscape To Embrace “Hygge” Living
Meet the World’s Most Imaginative, Bizarre, and Creative Playgrounds in This Coffee Table Book
Apple Launches New Feature That Will Make Finding Lost Luggage Much Easier By Leveraging AirTags

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Fascinating Video Shows Elaborate Way Bread Is Served in Afghanistan’s Pashtun Community
People Are Taking a Dip and Resurfacing With Frosty Hairdos in Canada’s Hair Freezing Contest
Charming Parisian Bistro Invites Guests To Send Letters to Their Future Selves
Video Reveals How the Incredible Deer in Nara Bow for Food
My Modern Met’s Art + Culture Guide to Palm Springs
Palm Springs Air Museum Celebrates History of Old War Planes and Lets You Take One for a Ride Today

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.