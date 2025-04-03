Home / Inspiring / Good News

Emirates Will Soon Become the World’s First Autism-Certified Airline

By Eva Baron on April 3, 2025
Emirates will soon become the world's first autism-certified airline.

An Emirates airplane during final approach. (Photo: Bahnfrend, via Wikimedia Commons, CC 4.0)

This year, Emirates is poised to become the world’s first autism-certified airline, marking a significant milestone for increased accessibility while traveling. The designation will be official in the coming months, once the Dubai-based airline completes its training of over 30,000 cabin crew and ground staff members in collaboration with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). IBCCES, which specializes in autism training, only offers certificates for organizations that demonstrate a rigorous and long-term commitment to accommodating neurodivergent customers.

“Becoming certified means the organization is going above and beyond to welcome travelers via staff training and knowledge, sensory guides, and other enhanced support,” Meredith Tekin, the president of IBCCES, told AFAR.

Once trained, at least 80% of Emirates’ customer-facing staff will be better equipped to both understand and address the needs of neurodivergent travelers, whether it be related to potential sensory triggers or existing misconceptions. Additional efforts include tailored standards and services such as digital aids, or “sensory guides,” that prepare passengers for the environments or inputs they’ll encounter while flying, ranging from sound levels, lighting, sights, and smells. During flights, cabin crew will also begin distributing neurodiverse sensory products like fidget toys, a helpful tool in reducing anxiety and maintaining focus.

Flying isn’t necessarily the most pleasant experience, but for those with autism or sensory sensitivities, it can be a debilitating one. An Autism Travel survey, for instance, revealed that 78% of families are hesitant to travel or visit new locations, and that 94% of respondents would take more vacations if they had access to places where staff are autism-trained and certified. Stimuli such as crowded and cramped areas, loud noises, and bright lights—all of which are fairly common on airplanes and in airports—can easily contribute to sensory overload or an eventual episode.

“People who don’t understand what is happening may call security or police if they see someone having a meltdown,” Zoe Gross, the director of advocacy at the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, explained in AFAR. “Because of these concerns, it’s important that people who work with the public, such an airline’s customer service workers, learn how to treat people with intellectual and developmental disabilities fairly.”

The move has been met with tremendous enthusiasm across social media as well.

“This is wonderful,” one user commented on a post sharing the news. “So many people have so many misconceptions about autism. My children find the smell of the food and noise to be massive triggers.”

Another remarked: “I’m autistic myself and I can handle a plan, but my daughter can’t. It’s a very nice idea and I hope other autistic people and children can benefit from it.”

To learn more about this exciting initiative, visit the Emirates website.

Emirates flight lifting off from LAX to DXB. (Photo: BriYYZ, via Wikimedia Commons, CC 2.0)

The Dubai-based airline will rigorously train 30,000 members of its cabin crew and ground staff, better equipping them both understand and address the needs of neurodivergent travelers.

Members of the Emirates cabin crew at the inaugural flight to Brussels in 2014. (Photo: Brussels Airport, via Wikimedia Commons, CC 2.0)

New standards and practices, including sensory guides and the distribution of sensory toys, will also be implemented to increase accessibility.

A pink fidget cube. (Photo: Mantelmoewe, via Wikimedia Commons, CC 1.0)

Sources: Emirates set to become the world’s first Autism Certified Airline™; This Is the First Autism Certified Airline—Here’s What That Means for Neurodivergent Travelers

