15+ of the Most Spectacular Photos From the Worldwide Total Lunar Eclipse

By Sara Barnes on May 18, 2022

The Moon on the evening of May 15, 2022, was a spectacular sight. It wasn’t your typical showing of the celestial body; that night, the world witnessed a total lunar eclipse. Known as the Super Flower Blood Moon, it marked the longest total eclipse in 33 years and was totally visible in western Europe, Central and South America, most of North America, and much of Africa. The entire event lasted approximately five hours.

For about 85 minutes, the Moon was completely in Earth’s shadow. Instead of turning dark, however, it transformed into a reddish-orange orb—hence the name “Blood Moon.” This phenomenon occurs when sunlight shines onto Earth and passes through our atmosphere and then onto the Moon. (It’s also what gives sunsets that same deep color). As if the incredible hue wasn’t enough, the moon was also larger than we’re used to seeing. This is the “super” part of the Super Flower Blood Moon, in which the celestial body was at its closest point to Earth.

The event brought many people outside, and photographers fired up their cameras in order to capture the Super Flower Blood Moon. Scroll down for some of the most mesmerizing photos from the night.

Did you catch the total lunar eclipse on May 15, 2022? If not, here are some of the most spectacular photos from it.

Known as the Super Flower Blood Moon, it was visible throughout the world.

It marked the longest total eclipse in 33 years and was totally visible in western Europe, Central and South America, most of North America, and much of Africa.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sergio Garcia Rill (@sergiorill)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ed.⚡️Rochester (@kryptonist)

For about 85 minutes, the moon was completely in Earth’s shadow.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Grizzlee Martin (@grizzleemartin)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Steven Madow (@stevenmadow)

