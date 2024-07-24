From Earth to Venus: NASA Sends Missy Elliott’s Hit Song ‘The Rain’ Into Space

On July 12, “The Rain (Super Dupa Fly)” by Missy Elliott became the second song to be transmitted into space, following The Beatles' “Across the Universe” transmission in 2008. With the help of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the hip-hop track was beamed across 158 million miles to Elliott's favorite planet, Venus, in 14 minutes.

Brittany Brown, the director of digital and technological communication, originally pitched the idea to Elliott's team. In NASA's announcement, she explains that the collaboration was inspired by Missy Elliott's frequent use of space imagery. Elliott's music videos often feature futuristic themes with a cyberpunk-like aesthetic. This style also extends to her latest tour, “Out Of This World,” which has a surrealist spacecraft-inspired atmosphere. She often wears metallic fabrics and bold colors while performing, reflecting a combination of retro and new-world styles.

“The Rain” was transmitted at the speed of light through the Deep Space Network (DSN), giant radio antennas used for missions around Earth and with other planets. From a radio dish near Barstow, California, the DSN used large antennas typically employed to track spacecrafts, send commands, and receive data. Additionally, the DSN is capable of communicating with spacecrafts that range in distance from a few thousand kilometers away to beyond the solar system. This advanced technology made it possible to send Missy Elliott's song to Venus precisely and quickly.

The broadcasted song, which contains a sample of Ann Peebles' 1973 single “I Can't Stand the Rain,” was written and composed by Don Bryant, Bernard Miller, Missy Elliott, and producer Timbaland for her debut album Supa Dupa Fly in 1997. Elliott received two Grammy Award nominations for the album: Best Rap Album and Best Rap Solo Performance for “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly).”

NASA's choice of Missy Elliott—who recently became the first female hip-hop artist in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame—may have been influenced by more than just her futuristic branding. The artist has produced revolutionary songs addressing topics such as feminism, gender equality, and sex and body positivity, making her a pioneer for a new generation of female artists.

While it's unclear why NASA has chosen to transmit a song after over a decade, since the transmission of the Beatles “Across the Universe” to North Star, Polaris, the decision to send Elliott's hit song into space reflects the organization's commitment to blend culture and science. Elliott's innovative and creative work as an artist aligns with NASA's goal of bringing artistic expression into space exploration.

On July 12, NASA transmitted Missy Elliott’s hit song “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” to Venus, making it the second song to ever be sent into space.

Supa-flying to Venus! For the first time, a hip-hop song was transmitted #OutOfThisWorld. @MissyElliott‘s “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” traveled 158 million miles to Venus through NASA's Deep Space Network from @NASAJPL‘s Deep Space Station 13 in California: https://t.co/Gg5ibm80hb pic.twitter.com/BwsdTNNqCv — NASA (@NASA) July 15, 2024

YOOO this is crazy! We just went #OutOfThisWorld with @NASA and sent the FIRST hip hop song into space through the Deep Space Network. My song “The Rain” has officially been transmitted all the way to Venus, the planet that symbolizes strength, beauty and empowerment. The sky is… pic.twitter.com/g6HofNQSt1 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 15, 2024

Elliott’s music often features space-themed imagery and a futuristic aesthetic, making her a fitting choice for a collaboration that blends culture with space exploration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Missy Elliott (@missymisdemeanorelliott)

Beyond creating innovative beats, the four-time Grammy Award-winning artist has made an impact with her music by addressing themes such as feminism and gender equality.

I’m just Waiting on that Spaceship to take y’all #OUTOFTHISWORLD it’s gone be crazzzzzzy facts#outofthisworldtour pic.twitter.com/xbsPFLcLZd — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) June 9, 2024

Elliott has an influential role in shaping contemporary music by inspiring a new generation of artists and creating cultural milestones, including her recent achievement of having her work reach outer space.

OH SNAPWe bout to go #OUTOFTHISWORLD on this tour 4real tho! The ENERGY gone be through the ROOF! Look up in the sky & see where the SPACESHIP gonna land next @ciara @BustaRhymes @Timbaland https://t.co/f6wE0hldEQ pic.twitter.com/eovTLnUfoL — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) May 13, 2024

Missy Elliott: Website | Instagram | X

h/t: [IFL Science]

Related Articles :

Comprehensive Photo Exhibition Traces the Rise of Hip-Hop Across 50 Years

Paul McCartney’s “Lost” Beatles Photos Go on Exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery

NASA Shows What It Looks Like to Fly into and Around a Black Hole