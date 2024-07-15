Colorful Infographics Explore the Mysterious World of Exoplanets

Since 1992, when the first exoplanet was confirmed, over 6,600 have been discovered in 4,868 planetary systems. Inspired by these discoveries, Slovakian artist and designer Martin Vargic has created two visual representations that are aesthetically beautiful and scientifically fascinating.

One infographic, the Exoplanet Zoo, shows over 1,100 known exoplanets arranged by the amount of heat they receive from their relative stars. The other, Icy and Rocky Worlds, sorts nearly 900 known exoplanets that are confirmed or thought to be rocky or terrestrial by the heat they receive.

While he took some artistic liberties, such as the ring systems, the vast majority of the exoplanets' look and feel are anchored in science. Created using data from The Extrasolar Planet Encyclopaedia, NASA Exoplanet Archive, and ExoKyoto, each piece took Vargic six months to complete.

“I researched extensively on the possible coloration of exoplanets,” Vargic tells My Modern Met. “The appearances of giant planets on the graphic are based on the Sudarsky's scale and likely presence of different cloud or haze compounds at different temperatures, as well as existing exoplanet art.”

Both posters, which are on sale via Vargic's Halcyon Maps, offer plenty to enjoy. Some of the fascinating exoplanets included are WASP-12b, an exceedingly hot egg-shaped planet warped by its proximity to its star, and 55 Cancri e. This exoplanet is confirmed to have a lava ocean and an interior mainly composed of diamonds.

“I hope the infographics help people appreciate the sheer number and variety of exoplanets we already know of, just how few are comparatively found in the habitable zone, the sheer extremes of temperature distant exoplanets can be found at, and perhaps inspire them to pursue space and astronomy further,” shares Vargic. “Despite their scale, both infographics combined still portray only one-quarter of all exoplanets discovered so far!”

Scroll down to see more details from both of these incredible astronomy infographics.

Artist Martin Vargic has created infographics that explore the fascinating world of exoplanets.

He sorted nearly 2,000 exoplanets by temperature using data from several astronomical sources.

One infographic hones in on terrestrial and rocky planets.

Exoplanet Zoo and Icy and Rocky Worlds are available as posters on Vargic's Halcyon Maps.

