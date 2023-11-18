Home / Archeology

Ancient Babylonian Tablet Uses Pythagorean Theorem 1,000 Years Before Pythagoras Was Born

By Madeleine Muzdakis on November 18, 2023
Pythagorean Theorem

The ancient Babylonian tablet in cuneiform describes the pythagorean theorem. (Photo: Osama Shukir Muhammed Amin FRCP(Glasg) via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED)

The Pythagorean Theorem is fundamental to geometry. Named after the ancient Greek philosopher and mathematician Pythagoras, the simple equation (c^2 = a^2 + b^2, where c is the hypotenuse) helps determine the missing value of a right triangle when you know the other two sides. Its application has been vital to technical endeavors like engineering and design for thousands of years. However, despite the name of the theorem, the numerical relationship of the sides of a triangle was known long before Pythagoras was born around 570 BCE. Ancient clay tablets suggest that the ancient Babylonians knew of this relationship as early as 2000 BCE.

The tablet above is a clay tablet discovered in Iraq and covered in cuneiform writing. It dates to sometime between 2000 and 1500 BCE. It was likely used as a teaching tool, because it describes how the “Pythagorean” theorem can be used to find the length of the diagonal of a rectangle. (Hint: A rectangle is two right triangles of equal side put together at the rectangle's diagonal, which is also the triangles' hypotenuses.) This ancient text is not the only evidence that the Babylonian's used this equation. Drawings on other tablets depict triangles which look amazingly similar to proofs of the theorem (see below).

So why does Pythagoras get all the credit, when Babylonians and likely ancient Egyptians and Indians knew the relationship between the sides of a right triangle? It is possible the heavy influence of the Pythagorean school, disciples of the man himself who passed down his teachings, may have influenced this. It is also true that much of ancient historical studies has been deeply Eurocentric. However, it is always important to remember the ancient mathematical traditions of non-European cultures and the interchange of ideas that happened over the millennia.

Clay tablets from ancient Babylon use the Pythagorean Theorem long before the ancient Greek mathematician Pythagoras was born.

A Babylonian tablet using the Pythagorean Theorem to calculate a problem around 1,900 BCE. It reads: 4 is the length and 5 is the diagonal. What is the breadth? Its size is not known. 4 times 4 is 16. And 5 times 5 is 25. You take 16 from 25 and there remains 9. What times what shall I take in order to get 9? 3 times 3 is 9. 3 is the breadth.(Photo: Fig. 3, Ratner)

Related Articles:

NASA Mathematician Katherine Johnson Is Honored With a New Spacecraft Named After Her

Helpful Infographics Visualize Complex Branches of Math and Science

Who Was Pierre de Fermat? The Mathematician Who Left Behind a Mysterious “Last Theorem”

Who Was Isaac Newton? Get to Know the Alchemist, Physicist, and Mathematician

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Largest-Ever Roman Mosaic Discovered in Anatolia Turns Out to Be Even Bigger Than Expected
Perfectly Preserved 2,100-Year-Old Child’s Shoe Discovered in an Austrian Salt Mine
Archeologists Uncover Neolithic Stone Tomb With Hugging Skeletons in Scotland
Giant Buried Pyramid ‘Gunung Padang’ in Indonesia May Be the World’s Oldest
5,000-Year-Old Unopened Wine Jars Found in Queen’s Tomb
Ancient Life-Size Carvings of Wild Camels Are Discovered in the Deserts of Saudi Arabia

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

2,700-Year-Old Ancient Assyrian Lamassu Statue Is Excavated in Iraq
Head of Alexander the Great Statue Discovered in Turkey
Researchers Rediscover Lost Egyptian Tomb With 4,400-Year-Old Mummy Inside
337-Million-Year-Old Shark Fossils Found at Mammoth Cave National Park
Family Looking for a Lost Earring Accidentally Discovers a Viking Burial
Aerial Photos Reveal Ancient Indigenous Earthworks Hidden in the Amazon Forest

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.