Functional German Train Transforms Into a Moving Techno Club for One Night

Trains provide reliable, fast, and clean transportation—but apparently, they can also double as nightclubs. Every once in a while, a train in Germany becomes a party, welcoming DJs and ravers for a one-night-only reverie. Known as the Techno Train, this is not a revamped stationary car given a second chance, but rather a still-functional train that travels Bavaria with techno music blasting out of its windows.

The Techno Train is run by Haus 33, a Nuremberg nightclub. Every once in a while, they rent out an entire train, transforming all of its 12 cars into a club of its own, complete with a backstage area, dance floors, and areas to sit and recharge before returning once again to the party. The layout even allows different DJs to play at the same time, spacing them out throughout the train.

For their latest edition, the Techno Train departed from Nuremberg's Frankenstadion. From there, it went on an hours-long non-stop trip around the region before making a grand return to Nuremberg Central Station—and continuing with an after party at Haus 33 brick-and-mortar club. Unlike most raves, which take place late at night, the Techno Train departed at 3:45 PM, welcoming 20 DJs before wrapping up at 11 PM.

While some could find the confines of a train car too tight for a proper party, the videos from Techno Train show that the cars are not packed to the brim with people, allowing enough space for everyone to move and dance safely, and giving the DJs plenty of room to work. Ultimately, it looks so fun that we won't blame you for daydreaming about these parties next time you board a train or a subway. If you're in the Nuremberg area and would like to be aboard the next touring rave, follow Techno Train on Instagram for updates on their scheduling.

Techno Train: Instagram

