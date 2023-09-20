Home / Architecture / Hotels

Spend a Night in These Renovated 1920s Train Carriages to Experience Luxurious Rail Travel

By Margherita Cole on September 20, 2023
The Hotel at the Choo Choo Design

Have you ever wished you could travel back in time? Well, there's a place that will immediately transport you back 100 years for the night. After completing a $19 million renovation, The Hotel Chalet at The Choo Choo presents completely restored train carriages from the 1920s and 1960s which have been redesigned as guest rooms in the style of their era.

The one-of-a-kind accommodations are located in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Designer Jenny Bukovec converted the interiors of the train cars into luxurious retreats, using inspiration from the 20s and 60s to make them an immersive experience. The 1920s cars, for instance, feature Tiffany glass pendants, while the 1960s rooms are modeled after midcentury modern aesthetics. From the wallpaper to the eclectic furniture, no detail was spared in making the carriages a visual delight. “The hotel encapsulates the nostalgia and allure of rail travel's heyday, making it an ideal destination for history enthusiasts and anyone seeking a memorable and immersive experience in the heart of Chattanooga's Southside,” Jake Lamstein, owner of The Hotel Chalet at The Choo Choo, says.

While the appeal of the hotel is its vintage charm, the renovations ensure that each room includes modern amenities as well. For instance, all bathrooms are stocked with toiletries by The Botanist & The Chemist, and the beds feature Italian linens. Additionally, the rooms come with a smart TV as well as USB charging stations. Outside, guests can also enjoy a large swimming pool, a sundeck, and a fire pit. There's also an on-site restaurant called Elsie's Daughter, which serves Southern cuisine. Every stay here is a retreat from modern life and a glimpse into the past. “It reflects the spirit of rail travel by inviting guests to embark on a journey, not just to their destination, but also through time,” Lamstein adds. “That spirit of adventure and elegance permeates every aspect of the hotel's design and guest experience.”

The Hotel Chalet at The Choo Choo opens on October 31, 2023. You can make reservations to experience the heyday of rail travel via their website.

The Hotel Chalet at The Choo Choo has created a unique experience for fans of history and rail travel.

The Hotel at the Choo Choo Design

The property was part of a $19 million renovation, which returned train carriages from the 1920s and 1960s to their former beauty.

The Hotel at the Choo Choo Design

Designer Jenny Bukovec helped remake the interiors of the cars, basing them on Victorian and midcentury modern aesthetics.

The Hotel at the Choo Choo Design The Hotel at the Choo Choo Design

Some of the luxurious details include Tiffany glass pendants and bentwood dining chairs.

The Hotel at the Choo Choo Design

There are also plenty of modern amenities to make every stay comfortable.

The Hotel at the Choo Choo Design

All of the bathrooms are stocked with toiletries from The Botanist & The Chemist.

The Hotel at the Choo Choo Design

Additionally, the beds are made with Italian linens.

The Hotel at the Choo Choo Design

Each room also includes a smart TV and USB charging stations.

The Hotel at the Choo Choo Design The Hotel at the Choo Choo Design The Hotel at the Choo Choo Design

Guests at The Hotel at The Choo Choo can enjoy Southern cuisine from the on-site restaurant called Elsie's Daughter.

The Hotel at the Choo Choo Design The Hotel at the Choo Choo Design

In the courtyard, there is a pool and plenty of sunchairs for visitors to relax.

The Hotel at the Choo Choo Design The Hotel at the Choo Choo Design The Hotel at the Choo Choo Design The Hotel at the Choo Choo Design

The Hotel Chalet at The Choo Choo: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by The Hotel Chalet at The Choo Choo.

Related Articles:

8 Underwater Hotel Rooms With the Most Spectacular Views of the Ocean

Sumptuous Boutique Hotel in India Is a Hidden-Gem Swathed in Red

Towers in Doha Designed To Look Like Crossed Swords Are the Sites of Two Luxury Hotels

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Insightful Map Reveals Different Etiquette Practices Around the World
American Airlines Pilot Schools Passengers on Respectful Flight Etiquette
Adorable Train Redesigned With Sacred Nara Deer Decor Is a Big Hit in Japan
18 Books That Capture the Magic and History of New York City
Sleep Among the Trees in This Unqiue Lodging Experience in Idaho
Ideal Road Trip Route That’ll Get You 70-Degree Weather Year-Round

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Ireland Is Offering $92,000 For People to Move to Its Remote Islands
Northern Italy Has a Tradition of Dunking One Politician in the River Every Year
You Can Buy This 19th-Century Scottish Castle for $37,000 and Turn It Into a Retreat
Wheelchair Users Are Excited About Delta’s New Design for an Accessible Airplane Seat
Kayak’s New ‘Best Time to Travel’ Tool Makes Trip Planning a Breeze
OutpostX Offers a Stunning Glamping Oasis in the Utah Desert

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.