Home / Photography

Restored Glass Negatives Capture Daily Life in 19th-Century New England

By Jessica Stewart on November 19, 2023
Boy from the from the mid-19th century riding a tricycle

In 2019, documentary photographer and photo preservationist Terri Cappucci learned about a large collection of glass plate negatives from a co-worker. The current owner of the collection was downsizing and wouldn't be able to keep them. Cappucci, who had been producing her own 19th-century photographs using the wet plate collodion process for many years, was the ideal person to take ownership of the vast collection.

As she began wading through the 4,000 glass negatives that were taken on large and medium format cameras, Cappucci was transported to the 19th century. Taken by different photographers and spanning from the 1860s to the 1930s, the images are a look back in time. Interestingly, the photographs appear to have been taken in the same area of Massachusetts that Cappucci is from, which connected her to the work even more.

From there, Cappucci began to restore and digitize the images, something she is passionate about after flooding in her home studio wiped out 20 years of her work. Her regret at not digitizing and archiving her own negatives has pushed her to give proper care to the collection, which she kicked off with a fundraiser to purchase the appropriate materials. From there, she began lovingly restoring the work, much of which was in dire condition, and started a popular website and Facebook page, titled Somebody Photographed This, to publish the results.

In order to ensure that the collection remains intact and in good care, Cappucci recently donated the glass negatives to the UMass Amherst Libraries. The university is selective with what it acquires, and as an alumni, Cappucci knew that the work would be in good hands. Cappucci's scans will soon be available via the university's Credo database of digitized archival material, and they will continue carrying out the meticulous cataloging, preservation, and digitization that Cappucci started.

For Cappucci, the project's visibility gives her hope that people will see the value of historical imagery. And she also hopes that others who may have such collections realize their importance.

Glass plate negatives should never be sitting in boxes in people’s attics or basements,” she shares. “Find someone who will give them the treatment they need and be sure that they are going to a place where they will be shared with the world.  I am always open to accepting collections, as I have been receiving them from other parts of the world as well.  If you are willing to ship them to me, I am willing to give them what they deserve.”

For those who want to support the project and donate to the continued work on the collection, Cappucci has reopened her GoFundMe.

See some of Terri Cappucci's favorite imagery from the collection of 19th-century glass plate negatives she came upon.

Image of a woman and baby in a carriage from the mid-19th century Old woman in a rocking chair from the late-19th century

The work shows daily life in New England, though the authors of the photographs remain a mystery.

Young man from the 19th century with either Rugby or football clothing and ball. Woman from 19th century Massachusetts sitting at a sewing machine

In the future, should she find a sponsor, Cappucci hopes to mount an exhibition of these historical images.

Woman from the mid-19th century holding a baby sheep Photo of Northfield Massachusetts from the early 19th century

Watch Cappucci share the full story about how she acquired the glass negatives and restored them.

Somebody Photographed This: Website | Facebook
Terri Cappucci: Website | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Terri Cappucci.

Related Articles:

Man Discovers 100-Year-Old Negatives, Uses Photoshop to “Develop” Them

Couple Discovers a Trove of 2,000 Vintage Cameras in Abandoned Storage Unit

Rare Susan B. Anthony Portrait Found in Hidden Photo Studio Is Going Up for Auction

Photographer Finds 120-Year-Old Cat Photos After Developing Film Found in a Time Capsule

 

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Awe-Inspiring “Alien” Light Beams at Stonehenge Created With Drones
Photographer Restores Found Images of England From 100 Years Ago
Singer Harry Connick Jr. Snaps a Beautiful Drone Image of a School of Fish Forming a Heart
Leica Honors Legendary Photographer Elliott Erwitt With Its Hall of Fame Award
These Rare Daguerrotypes Are the Earliest Surviving Photos of Iran in the 1850s
AI App Transforms People’s Photos Into 90s Yearbook Pictures

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Former Baseball Star Ken Griffey Jr. Becomes Sports Photographer, Snaps Amazing Action Shots
There Are Only Three Known Photographs Taken When the U.S. Supreme Court Was in Session and They’re All From the 1930s
Old Photos Bought at Estate Sale for $2K Turn Out To Be Alfred Stieglitz Prints Worth $250K
Leica Celebrates the 20th Anniversary of the Leitz Auction With a Beautiful New Camera
Freddie Mercury’s Never-Before-Seen Personal Photos Are Sold at Sotheby’s Auction
Canoe Capsizes During Couple’s Engagement, Making For Even More Romantic Photos

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.