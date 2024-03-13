Home / Design

USPS Unveils Ansel Adams Stamp Collection Featuring Icon's Beautiful Landscape Photography

By Regina Sienra on March 13, 2024

Photographer Ansel Adams thrived at capturing the majestic beauty of American landscapes. By working in black and white, he developed a unique visual language that conveyed both the details of the environment and the feelings of awe they sparked in him. As a tribute to his work behind the lens, the USPS will release a stamp collection featuring 16 images taken by the iconic landscape photographer.

“Ansel Adams made a career of crafting photographs in exquisitely sharp focus and nearly infinite tonality and detail,” writes the USPS. “His ability to consistently visualize a subject—not how it looked in reality but how it felt to him emotionally—led to some of the most famous images of America’s natural treasures including Half Dome in California’s Yosemite Valley, the Grand Tetons in Wyoming, and Denali in Alaska, the highest peak in the United States.”

Designed by art director Derry Noyes, the Ansel Adams USPS collection is being issued as Forever stamps. Each one will feature a single black and white image, such as Half Dome, Merced River, Winter, Yosemite National Park, California (1938); Tetons and Snake River, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming (1942); The Golden Gate and Bridge from Baker Beach, San Francisco, California (c.1953); and Dunes, Oceano, California (1963).

“As evidenced by the striking images in this collection, Adams devoted much of his career to the advancement of photography as a fine art,” the USPS continues. “He wrote and photographed extensively for the Sierra Club Bulletin, exhibited his prints at museums across the country, gave lectures on photography’s artistic merit, taught thousands of students in workshops, and helped create the first museum photography department, at New York’s Museum of Modern Art.”

The series will debut on May 15, 2024, with an opening-day ceremony in Yosemite National Park, a place Adams had a such deep connection to that one of its peaks was renamed “Mount Ansel Adams” a year after his passing. While there has been no announcement made regarding a pre-order, you can stay up to date with this release by visiting the USPS' website.

